ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Youth Congress VP Dies Of Electrocution In Chamba While Making Preparations For CM Sukhu's Visit

Chamba: In a tragic accident, Chandramani Kulethi, Himachal Pradesh vice-president of the Youth Congress, died of electrocution while making arrangements in Chamba for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's visit.

The accident took place on the night of Wednesday, October 21. The incident has plunged the region into mourning, with Youth Congress workers and residents expressing deep grief over his death.

The incident, which occurred during preparations for CM Sukhu's proposed visit to the Holi Valley in the tribal Bharmour region, has shocked people. The CM expressed grief over Kulethi's untimely demise.

In a post on social media, Sukhu wrote, "The news of the untimely demise of Chandramani Kulethi, a resident of Holi in Chamba district and the state vice-president of the Youth Congress, is deeply saddening. With his passing, the Congress family has lost a dedicated and hardworking young colleague. Chandramani was extremely excited about my visit to Holi and had been working tirelessly for several days to prepare for the programme. In this difficult hour, I stand with the bereaved family. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give the grieving family the strength to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti."

The CM is scheduled to visit Chamba for two days, on October 22 and 23. Preparations were underway to welcome him, and Kulethi was actively involved in the arrangements.