Himachal Village Tonru Ends Lavish Wedding Traditions To Save Poor Families From Debt

Paonta Sahib (Sirmaur): In the Hati-dominated Anj Bhoj region of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, weddings have long been known for their grandeur, not to forget the crushing financial burden they impose on the poor. Liquor worth lakhs, goats sacrificed in large numbers and ceremonies stretching over four to five days had made marriages an expensive affair, often pushing poor families deep into debt. But for Tonru village, things are changing, reforms emerging. The entire village decided that tradition should not come at the cost of dignity and survival.

Across Giripar and surrounding areas, lavish weddings were accepted as symbols of social status. For the wealthy, events and occasions were display of prestige but for the poor, a financial nightmare. Many families were forced to take heavy loans to meet ceremonial expectations like spending on alcohol, feasts, animal sacrifices, DJs and gifts that ran into lakhs of rupees. Repayment of such amounts often took years, sometimes a lifetime for the poor.

Himachal Village Tonru Ends Lavish Wedding Traditions To Save Poor Families From Debt (ETV Bharat)

Exemplifying collective will, elders, women, youth, and intellectuals of the village unanimously agreed to bring about strict reforms to curb wasteful expenses, eliminate social evils while simultaneously promoting simplicity, equality, and community harmony. They convened a community meeting to rethink age-old customs that had become unaffordable and economically unsustainable.

The most important decision taken by the villagers was a complete ban on alcohol at weddings and all social events. Accordingly, the sale of alcohol within the village has been prohibited. Previously, liquor alone could cost anywhere between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per wedding.

Other key reforms include ban on massive feasts. No village-wide feasts will be organised for Din Dikhai ceremonies, only close family members will attend. For Paltoj (post-wedding), goat parties will be limited to 4-5 close relatives. DJ programmes will be restricted to the main wedding day only.

Similarly other rules include banning of gifts like ghee, sugar, coins, clothes, and utensils for women at weddings, abolition of the custom of giving a goat to Tolua (helpers) and limiting the ritual of 'Ten Uthans' for the eldest child only (which was earlier done for birth of sons).