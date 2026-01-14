Himachal Village Tonru Ends Lavish Wedding Traditions To Save Poor Families From Debt
As wedding expenses crushed dreams of poor families, Tonru village in Sirmaur chose reform over tradition, introducing strict rules to curb extravagance and restore simplicity.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Paonta Sahib (Sirmaur): In the Hati-dominated Anj Bhoj region of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, weddings have long been known for their grandeur, not to forget the crushing financial burden they impose on the poor. Liquor worth lakhs, goats sacrificed in large numbers and ceremonies stretching over four to five days had made marriages an expensive affair, often pushing poor families deep into debt. But for Tonru village, things are changing, reforms emerging. The entire village decided that tradition should not come at the cost of dignity and survival.
Across Giripar and surrounding areas, lavish weddings were accepted as symbols of social status. For the wealthy, events and occasions were display of prestige but for the poor, a financial nightmare. Many families were forced to take heavy loans to meet ceremonial expectations like spending on alcohol, feasts, animal sacrifices, DJs and gifts that ran into lakhs of rupees. Repayment of such amounts often took years, sometimes a lifetime for the poor.
Exemplifying collective will, elders, women, youth, and intellectuals of the village unanimously agreed to bring about strict reforms to curb wasteful expenses, eliminate social evils while simultaneously promoting simplicity, equality, and community harmony. They convened a community meeting to rethink age-old customs that had become unaffordable and economically unsustainable.
The most important decision taken by the villagers was a complete ban on alcohol at weddings and all social events. Accordingly, the sale of alcohol within the village has been prohibited. Previously, liquor alone could cost anywhere between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per wedding.
Other key reforms include ban on massive feasts. No village-wide feasts will be organised for Din Dikhai ceremonies, only close family members will attend. For Paltoj (post-wedding), goat parties will be limited to 4-5 close relatives. DJ programmes will be restricted to the main wedding day only.
Similarly other rules include banning of gifts like ghee, sugar, coins, clothes, and utensils for women at weddings, abolition of the custom of giving a goat to Tolua (helpers) and limiting the ritual of 'Ten Uthans' for the eldest child only (which was earlier done for birth of sons).
The villagers also decided to include only immediate family members for mourning and death rituals. "In funerals, only one family from the village will bring a shroud, reducing both expense and social pressure." they stated.
Even food traditions have been simplified. At girls’ weddings and Kathas, only Puri will be prepared, no rotis or elaborate spreads. The other items can continue with judicious spend.
With 11 Panchayats in the region, Tonru’s initiative is now being appreciated by other villages as a potential model that can reduce extravagance.
Lalit Tomar, a young resident, says the reforms may go even further. “If these changes show positive results, we will further reduce the scale of weddings. Not a single poor family should suffer because of unnecessary traditions,” he said.
Professor Sushil Tomar credits the youth for driving the transformation. “It was possible because of the present day youths who are consciously making these changes. Today’s generation doesn’t have the time or money for long, extravagant ceremonies. Many expenses are even irrelevant now. The elders understood this and supported us.”
Panchayat head Kamala Devi is happy. She believes the reforms will bring real relief to the economically weaker sections. “Poor families were forced to shell out money - beg, borrow or steal - just to emulate rich households. Now they can marry their children with less burden without compromising dignity,” she said.
Deeply rooted in tradition, if Tonru village could show that change is possible when a community chooses compassion over competition, the other villages in the vicinity may take, at least a leaf out of it, and bring about reforms that suit them.
