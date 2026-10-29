Himachal Student's Fall From Hostel Building Under Cyber Fraud Probe Over Rs 3.5 Crore Drone Grant Claim
Investigators are examining relevant documents, digital messages, correspondence, and electronic devices as part of the probe.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
Hamirpur: Police in Himachal Pradesh have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into a suspected cyber fraud case involving Sarvesh Sharma, a student of Hamirpur Polytechnic who came into the spotlight over reports that he was developing an indigenous drone for the Indian Army.
Police suspect that Sharma was allegedly misled through digital messages into believing that a grant of Rs 3.5 crore had been approved for his ‘Rudra Edge T-1 (Spectra)’ project.
The case came to light after Sharma fell from the third floor of his hostel building. Police have registered a case under Sections 318(2), 319, and 336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.
Investigators are examining relevant documents, digital messages, correspondence, and electronic devices as part of the probe. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Upadhyay said, "Prima facie, cyber fraud is suspected in the case. The police have registered an FIR and launched a detailed investigation."
He also clarified that reports circulating on social media claiming Sharma had died were false. Sharma is alive and undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. The ASP urged people not to share unverified or misleading posts on social media.
The matter gained attention after the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), which operates under the Union Ministry of Defence, issued a clarification on social media on Wednesday, stating that Sharma had not received any grant to develop a drone for the Indian Army. The organisation was the same body from which Hamirpur Polytechnic had reportedly said Sharma had secured the grant.
The DIO's clarification came on the same day Sharma fell from the third floor of his hostel building. He was initially taken to Hamirpur Medical College and later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for advanced treatment.
In its social media post, the DIO said claims circulating online and in news reports that Sharma had received a Rs 3.5 crore Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) grant to develop an Army drone were misleading and entirely false. The organisation added that the claim had been circulating online for the past two months and urged people to verify information through official sources before sharing it.
Information about Sharma's alleged grant from the Centre was initially shared by Hamirpur Polytechnic. Several media organisations subsequently reported on his purported achievement, bringing him considerable attention as the son of a labourer who was said to be developing a drone for the Indian Army.
ETV Bharat had also prominently covered the story at the time. Sharma received appreciation from Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The Governor had also felicitated him for the reported achievement.
Chandrashekhar, principal of Government Polytechnic College, Hamirpur, at Baru, had called the development as a major achievement and shared the information with the media. However, attempts by ETV Bharat to contact the principal after the latest developments were unsuccessful, as he did not answer the phone.
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