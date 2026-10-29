ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Student's Fall From Hostel Building Under Cyber Fraud Probe Over Rs 3.5 Crore Drone Grant Claim

Hamirpur: Police in Himachal Pradesh have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into a suspected cyber fraud case involving Sarvesh Sharma, a student of Hamirpur Polytechnic who came into the spotlight over reports that he was developing an indigenous drone for the Indian Army.

Police suspect that Sharma was allegedly misled through digital messages into believing that a grant of Rs 3.5 crore had been approved for his ‘Rudra Edge T-1 (Spectra)’ project.

The case came to light after Sharma fell from the third floor of his hostel building. Police have registered a case under Sections 318(2), 319, and 336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.

Investigators are examining relevant documents, digital messages, correspondence, and electronic devices as part of the probe. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Upadhyay said, "Prima facie, cyber fraud is suspected in the case. The police have registered an FIR and launched a detailed investigation."

He also clarified that reports circulating on social media claiming Sharma had died were false. Sharma is alive and undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. The ASP urged people not to share unverified or misleading posts on social media.

The matter gained attention after the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), which operates under the Union Ministry of Defence, issued a clarification on social media on Wednesday, stating that Sharma had not received any grant to develop a drone for the Indian Army. The organisation was the same body from which Hamirpur Polytechnic had reportedly said Sharma had secured the grant.