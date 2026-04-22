Himachal Student Rohit Sharma Becomes JEE Main State Topper With 99.95 Percentile
Rohit Sharma from Himachal Pradesh topped JEE Main with a 99.95 percentile, highlighting success through hard work, NCERT focus, mock tests, and consistent effort.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Hamirpur: When talent from rural areas in Himachal Pradesh moves forward with determination, hard work, and the right guidance, it sets new benchmarks of success. A recent example is Rohit Sharma, a bright student of DAV Public School, Greyoh, who has brought laurels to the entire state with his outstanding performance in the JEE Main examination.
Rohit secured a percentile rank of 99.77 in JEE Main Session 1. In his second attempt, he further improved his score to 99.95 percentile, earning the distinction of becoming the state topper. His achievement has brought immense pride and joy to his school, family, and the entire region.
Rohit Sharma hails from Panjot village in Hamirpur district. His father is a retired Army personnel and currently serves as a patwari, while his mother is a homemaker. Coming from a modest background, Rohit has proven that success depends more on dedication, discipline, and hard work than on resources. He credited his parents, teachers, and consistent efforts for his achievement.
"Studying for 10-11 hours daily, focusing on National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books, and taking regular mock tests were key to my success. Using social media wisely also helped in my preparation," said Rohit Sharma.
At a time when many youngsters misuse social media, Rohit used it as a learning tool. He said his next goal is to crack JEE Advanced 2026. His dream is to pursue Computer Science engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.
The DAV Public School management, including Chairman Justice Pritam Pal, Vice-Chairperson Manjula Thakur, Manager S K Sharma, SMC members, and staff, congratulated Rohit on his success. His achievement has become an inspiration to rural youth.
"Rohit has been a meritorious student from the beginning. He has excelled not only in academics but also in competitions like Maths Olympiad, Science Olympiad, and Children's Science Congress," said Sanjeev Thakur, Principal of DAV Public School, Greyoh.
He added that Rohit secured first and second place at the state level in the Children's Science Congress and Maths activities across the middle, secondary, and senior secondary categories, showcasing his exceptional talent.
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