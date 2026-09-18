ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Sees Fresh Rain And Snowfall As Western Disturbance Brings Cooler Weather; Chamba Crops Suffer Hailstorm Damage

Shimla: The weather in Himachal Pradesh has changed once again, with rain and snowfall bringing temperatures down.

Under the influence of a western disturbance, light to moderate rain continues across the state's plains and mid-hill areas.

Light snowfall was recorded this morning at high-altitude passes in Lahaul-Spiti, including Baralacha, and in the upper reaches of Chamba.

The rain and snowfall have brought down temperatures, making the weather feel colder. The Meteorological Department has forecast that the spell of rain is likely to continue for the next two days.

"Rain occurred across almost the entire state over the past 24 hours under the influence of the western disturbance. Moderate rainfall was recorded in Bilaspur, Mandi and Sirmaur, with Bilaspur receiving the highest rainfall at 86 mm," said Sandeep Sharma, Scientist, Meteorological Centre Shimla.

Snowfall In Lahaul Valley

Snowfall was recorded in the higher reaches of Lahaul Valley this morning. Snowfall was also reported at Rohtang Pass, Baralacha Pass and Shinkula Pass. The snowfall in September has intensified the cold in Lahaul Valley, with temperatures also declining.

Vehicles halted on a snow-covered road. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, devotees who had left for the religious circumambulation of Drill Buri mountain in Lahaul Valley faced difficulties due to the snowfall. The spell of rain has also brought relief to farmers and horticulturists who had been dealing with a prolonged dry spell.