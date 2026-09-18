Himachal Sees Fresh Rain And Snowfall As Western Disturbance Brings Cooler Weather; Chamba Crops Suffer Hailstorm Damage
Weather conditions are expected to improve from September 19, with most parts likely to remain clear and sunny through September 23.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
Shimla: The weather in Himachal Pradesh has changed once again, with rain and snowfall bringing temperatures down.
Under the influence of a western disturbance, light to moderate rain continues across the state's plains and mid-hill areas.
Light snowfall was recorded this morning at high-altitude passes in Lahaul-Spiti, including Baralacha, and in the upper reaches of Chamba.
The rain and snowfall have brought down temperatures, making the weather feel colder. The Meteorological Department has forecast that the spell of rain is likely to continue for the next two days.
"Rain occurred across almost the entire state over the past 24 hours under the influence of the western disturbance. Moderate rainfall was recorded in Bilaspur, Mandi and Sirmaur, with Bilaspur receiving the highest rainfall at 86 mm," said Sandeep Sharma, Scientist, Meteorological Centre Shimla.
Snowfall In Lahaul Valley
Snowfall was recorded in the higher reaches of Lahaul Valley this morning. Snowfall was also reported at Rohtang Pass, Baralacha Pass and Shinkula Pass. The snowfall in September has intensified the cold in Lahaul Valley, with temperatures also declining.
Meanwhile, devotees who had left for the religious circumambulation of Drill Buri mountain in Lahaul Valley faced difficulties due to the snowfall. The spell of rain has also brought relief to farmers and horticulturists who had been dealing with a prolonged dry spell.
Meanwhile, the Bharaada panchayat in the Churah Assembly constituency of Chamba district was hit by unseasonal rain and hailstorms. The hailstorm destroyed months of farmers' hard work in a short time.
Farmers in Bharaada panchayat said intense hailstorms caused extensive damage to standing crops that were ready for harvest.
Several farmers said the damage was so severe that they now struggle to recover their year-long investment and meet their families' financial needs. According to the farmers, heavy rain and intense hailstorms affected around 50 per cent of the crops.
What Will The Weather Be Like In The Coming Days?
Sandeep Sharma, a scientist at the Meteorological Centre Shimla, said light to moderate rain is likely in the plains and mid-hill districts today. In contrast, light snowfall is possible in the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
On September 18, Kangra, Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla and Bilaspur may receive rain with thunder and lightning in the late afternoon or evening. From September 19, the weather is expected to improve significantly, with most areas likely to remain clear and sunny until September 23. However, some parts of Kangra and Sirmaur may receive light rain accompanied by thunder.
Temperatures Drop By 2 To 3 Degrees
Sandeep Sharma said rainfall has led to a decline in temperatures across the state, with temperatures currently around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius lower than the previous 24 hours.
Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of around 24 degrees Celsius, Solan around 28 degrees, while the plains recorded temperatures of 32 to 33 degrees Celsius. After the weather clears, temperatures may rise again by 2 to 3 degrees from September 19.
From June 1 to September 17, the state's cumulative monsoon rainfall was 10 per cent below normal. Lahaul-Spiti recorded 64 per cent less rainfall than normal, while Hamirpur recorded 31 per cent less. Shimla, however, received 15 per cent more rainfall than normal, while Kullu recorded 7 per cent above-normal rainfall.
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