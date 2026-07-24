ETV Bharat / state

13 Killed As Boulders Fall On Moving Car In Himachal's Chamba

The car that was completely crushed in the accident ( ETV Bharat )

Chamba: Thirteen passengers were killed and two others injured after boulders fell on a moving car in Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

According to Shivani Mehla, Lahaul-Spiti SP, the rocks fell from the mountainside and struck the car on the Pangi-Udaipur road near Kadu Nala under Udaipur Police Station limits. The vehicle was completely crushed and mangled in the accident.

The deceased include the driver of the car, Bir Singh. All the deceased belonged to the Pangi Valley in Chamba district.