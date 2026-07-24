13 Killed As Boulders Fall On Moving Car In Himachal's Chamba
Several passengers killed and injured in Chamba Himachal Pradesh
Published : July 24, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Chamba: Thirteen passengers were killed and two others injured after boulders fell on a moving car in Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.
According to Shivani Mehla, Lahaul-Spiti SP, the rocks fell from the mountainside and struck the car on the Pangi-Udaipur road near Kadu Nala under Udaipur Police Station limits. The vehicle was completely crushed and mangled in the accident.
The deceased include the driver of the car, Bir Singh. All the deceased belonged to the Pangi Valley in Chamba district.
Sharing the images of the tragic incident, Dr Janak Raj, the MLA from Bharmour in Chamba district, urged the district administrations of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti to expedite relief operations. Police and rescue teams have already been dispatched to the site.
Chamba Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mukesh Repaswa stated that information was received regarding rocks falling from the mountain onto a car near Kadu Nala, causing severe damage to the vehicle. “The accident site is in a very remote area with no mobile network connectivity, making it difficult to gather details about the incident,” he said.
“As the area falls under Lahaul-Spiti district, teams from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and local police, along with a police team from Chamba district, have been dispatched to the location,” the police official added.
Also read: