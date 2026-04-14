ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Youth Found Dead In South Africa Swimming Pool Just Before Wedding

Hamirpur: A 26-year-old youth from Kali Cheek village in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur has died under suspicious circumstances in South Africa.

The body of Aman Kumar was discovered in a swimming pool, raising questions about his death in a foreign country. Aman had travelled to South Africa after Diwali last year in pursuit of a better future and to improve his family's financial status.

There, he was employed at a hotel. His father, Udham Singh—who earned a living through manual labour and by playing in wedding bands— said he had worked tirelessly to fund his son's hotel management education.

Aman's father said, "I have two daughters, both of whom are already married. The entire family's hopes rested solely on Aman. Just about three months ago, my son had a court marriage with a young woman from Kerala.”