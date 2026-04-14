Himachal Pradesh Youth Found Dead In South Africa Swimming Pool Just Before Wedding
Aman had travelled to South Africa after Diwali last year in pursuit of greener pastures.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
Hamirpur: A 26-year-old youth from Kali Cheek village in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur has died under suspicious circumstances in South Africa.
The body of Aman Kumar was discovered in a swimming pool, raising questions about his death in a foreign country. Aman had travelled to South Africa after Diwali last year in pursuit of a better future and to improve his family's financial status.
There, he was employed at a hotel. His father, Udham Singh—who earned a living through manual labour and by playing in wedding bands— said he had worked tirelessly to fund his son's hotel management education.
Aman's father said, "I have two daughters, both of whom are already married. The entire family's hopes rested solely on Aman. Just about three months ago, my son had a court marriage with a young woman from Kerala.”
According to him, the tragic news came when the family members were preparing to celebrate their wedding at home with traditional rituals. Aman had told his parents that he would return home on April 18.
The grieving father, having lost his son, has made an emotional appeal to both the state government and the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that his son's mortal remains are brought to India as soon as possible.
Due to administrative formalities, the process of bringing the body back to India is expected to take approximately 15 to 20 days. For now, a pall of gloom descended on the locality over the tragic demise.