ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Gripped By Man Animal Conflict

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh continues to witness an increase in instances of man-animal conflict. A recent report of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) paints a grim picture, stating that approximately 49.5% of the state is affected by this conflict, which translates into every second area being affected in some way or another.

The man-animal conflict, or human-wildlife conflict, is an outcome of a process wherein humans clear forests to build houses or roads, and the animals' habitats become smaller. When animals can't find food in the forest, they come to settlements to prey on village sheep and goats or domestic dogs. Sometimes, this conflict results in the loss of human lives, and sometimes people kill animals.

The 2024-25 report of the ZSI lists two animals at the forefront of the conflict-affected areas of Himachal. The common leopard is responsible for conflict in 30.85% of the state, while the black bear menace persists in about 18.65% of the areas. The report states that sheep and goats are the most common victims of the wild animal attacks (83.79%), followed by cattle (cows and buffaloes). A total of 16 cases of wild animal attacks have been registered in two years.

Divisional Forest Officer at Shimla, Aniket, disclosed, "The situation in the state capital of Shimla and its surrounding areas is serious but under control."

Of the 16 attacks recorded in the last two years, 13 were carried out by leopards alone. He said the maximum activity of wild animals has been observed in areas like Koti, Bhajji, Dhami and Sunni areas of Shimla.

Fortunately, no human life was lost in the Shimla division during these two years. But there was a significant loss of livestock. The Forest Department has given compensation of Rs 2.14 lakh to the affected people to compensate for this loss.

According to the October 2024 census, there are approximately 510 leopards in Himachal Pradesh, of which Shimla district has the highest number of 58. Their movement in residential areas is also the highest. Solan district stands second with 56 leopards, and their activity has been noticed in industrial belts and settlements.