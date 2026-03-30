Himachal Pradesh Gripped By Man Animal Conflict
A recent Zoological Survey of India report paints a grim picture, stating that approximately 49.5% of the state is affected by this conflict.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh continues to witness an increase in instances of man-animal conflict. A recent report of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) paints a grim picture, stating that approximately 49.5% of the state is affected by this conflict, which translates into every second area being affected in some way or another.
The man-animal conflict, or human-wildlife conflict, is an outcome of a process wherein humans clear forests to build houses or roads, and the animals' habitats become smaller. When animals can't find food in the forest, they come to settlements to prey on village sheep and goats or domestic dogs. Sometimes, this conflict results in the loss of human lives, and sometimes people kill animals.
The 2024-25 report of the ZSI lists two animals at the forefront of the conflict-affected areas of Himachal. The common leopard is responsible for conflict in 30.85% of the state, while the black bear menace persists in about 18.65% of the areas. The report states that sheep and goats are the most common victims of the wild animal attacks (83.79%), followed by cattle (cows and buffaloes). A total of 16 cases of wild animal attacks have been registered in two years.
Divisional Forest Officer at Shimla, Aniket, disclosed, "The situation in the state capital of Shimla and its surrounding areas is serious but under control."
Of the 16 attacks recorded in the last two years, 13 were carried out by leopards alone. He said the maximum activity of wild animals has been observed in areas like Koti, Bhajji, Dhami and Sunni areas of Shimla.
Fortunately, no human life was lost in the Shimla division during these two years. But there was a significant loss of livestock. The Forest Department has given compensation of Rs 2.14 lakh to the affected people to compensate for this loss.
According to the October 2024 census, there are approximately 510 leopards in Himachal Pradesh, of which Shimla district has the highest number of 58. Their movement in residential areas is also the highest. Solan district stands second with 56 leopards, and their activity has been noticed in industrial belts and settlements.
Mandi district has 50 leopards, and the areas of Sarkaghat and Karsog have reported the highest number of attacks in the district. Sirmaur district has 48 leopards with increased activity in fields and residential areas. The tribal district of Kinnaur has 44 leopards that migrate to lower areas as the cold increases. Meanwhile, Chamba district has 32 leopards that pose a major challenge to livestock herders.
Sources disclosed that there is a specific pattern of animal attacks in Himachal Pradesh. Available data shows that the risk increases during the winter and monsoon seasons in districts like Shimla, Kullu, and Sirmaur. When snow falls on the higher hills, leopards and bears migrate down to human settlements in search of food.
Meanwhile, leopards are more active during the summer in warmer areas like Una, Kangra and Mandi. Furthermore, in the Bilaspur district, the attack rate reaches 32.6% during the spring season in the months of March and April.
Sources said that while there's no single reason for this, there are several interconnected factors at work. One is urbanisation. The rapidly expanding hotels and roads in the mountains have blocked animal corridors. Another reason is the lack of natural prey. When leopards can't find their natural food, such as deer or wild boar, in the wild, they turn to village dogs and goats. A third reason is the piles of garbage dumped outside the cities that attract stray dogs, which the leopards follow into settlements to hunt.
The Forest Department has laid down some 'golden rules' for the people to protect themselves from the wild animals. People are advised to always walk in groups during the evening or in the dark, and always carry a stick or torch. They are told to talk and sing while navigating through the forest, as animals often change their path upon hearing noise.
People are also advised to keep the bushes around their homes trimmed to prevent animals from finding hiding places. Additionally, they are suggested to build strong iron-mesh fences for their sheep, goats and cows.