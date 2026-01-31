ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Wants Its Rail Projects To Be Put On Fast Track In The Union Budget

Shimla: The development of railways in Himachal Pradesh continues to be marred by budget constraints, land acquisition, accusations and neglect. Precious little has come the state’s way after the British executed important projects like the Kalka-Shimla and Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway stretches. The state has been seeking rail expansion for a long time.

On the eve of the presentation of the Union Budget, it is once again looking forward to generous outlays that will put projects like Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri, Bilaspur-Manali-Leh, Paonta Sahib-Jagadhri and Baddi-Chandigarh rail routes on the fast track.

According to the Railway Ministry, over Rs 5,200 crore has been spent on the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri project so far. Since the project is based on cost sharing, the state government's share of Rs 1,843 crore remains pending, the Railways Ministry claims. Land acquisition also remains an issue. The Railway Ministry says that 124 hectares of land is required for Himachal's rail projects, of which only 82 hectares have been acquired.

A commentator on the state affairs, Dhananjay Sharma said, "The Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line beyond Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri is a necessity for India for which both the Centre and the state will have to work together."

This railway line will go up to Leh as a lifeline for the Indian Army. The Centre will fund 75 % of the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri project, while Himachal Pradesh will contribute the remaining 25% by contributing Rs 2,711 crore. The Himachal Pradesh government has deposited Rs 847 crore, while Rs 1863 crore is outstanding. The total cost of the project was said to be Rs 6753 crore, which includes Rs 1617 crore for land acquisition.

The Railway Ministry claims that there is a delay in providing land by the Himachal government, and an amount of Rs 700 crore has recently been released for the project.

Civil engineer Gurusharan pointed out the difficult conditions in the mountains and said, "Laying tracks in the plains is relatively easy. In Himachal, land acquisition is a major problem. Then there's the issue of coordination between the central and state governments. This results in project costs escalating and the rail project not being completed on time. The Bilaspur to Leh rail line should be considered a project of national importance, and the Centre should provide generous funding for it, as raising funds is not easy for an economically weak state like Himachal."

The strategically important 489 km long Bilaspur-Manali-Leh project requires Rs 1.31 lakh crore. Significantly, 270 km of this route will be tunnels. The Ministry of Defense has recognised this project as crucial, and a survey has been completed. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has also been prepared and submitted.

This information was given by the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in the Rajya Sabha. This project will be unique and the largest in the world given the nature of the routes and difficulties the track will have to overcome. It is estimated to be completed by 2040.