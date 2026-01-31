Himachal Pradesh Wants Its Rail Projects To Be Put On Fast Track In The Union Budget
The development of railways in the state continues to be marred by budget constraints, land acquisition, accusations and neglect.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Shimla: The development of railways in Himachal Pradesh continues to be marred by budget constraints, land acquisition, accusations and neglect. Precious little has come the state’s way after the British executed important projects like the Kalka-Shimla and Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway stretches. The state has been seeking rail expansion for a long time.
On the eve of the presentation of the Union Budget, it is once again looking forward to generous outlays that will put projects like Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri, Bilaspur-Manali-Leh, Paonta Sahib-Jagadhri and Baddi-Chandigarh rail routes on the fast track.
According to the Railway Ministry, over Rs 5,200 crore has been spent on the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri project so far. Since the project is based on cost sharing, the state government's share of Rs 1,843 crore remains pending, the Railways Ministry claims. Land acquisition also remains an issue. The Railway Ministry says that 124 hectares of land is required for Himachal's rail projects, of which only 82 hectares have been acquired.
A commentator on the state affairs, Dhananjay Sharma said, "The Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line beyond Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri is a necessity for India for which both the Centre and the state will have to work together."
This railway line will go up to Leh as a lifeline for the Indian Army. The Centre will fund 75 % of the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri project, while Himachal Pradesh will contribute the remaining 25% by contributing Rs 2,711 crore. The Himachal Pradesh government has deposited Rs 847 crore, while Rs 1863 crore is outstanding. The total cost of the project was said to be Rs 6753 crore, which includes Rs 1617 crore for land acquisition.
The Railway Ministry claims that there is a delay in providing land by the Himachal government, and an amount of Rs 700 crore has recently been released for the project.
Civil engineer Gurusharan pointed out the difficult conditions in the mountains and said, "Laying tracks in the plains is relatively easy. In Himachal, land acquisition is a major problem. Then there's the issue of coordination between the central and state governments. This results in project costs escalating and the rail project not being completed on time. The Bilaspur to Leh rail line should be considered a project of national importance, and the Centre should provide generous funding for it, as raising funds is not easy for an economically weak state like Himachal."
The strategically important 489 km long Bilaspur-Manali-Leh project requires Rs 1.31 lakh crore. Significantly, 270 km of this route will be tunnels. The Ministry of Defense has recognised this project as crucial, and a survey has been completed. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has also been prepared and submitted.
This information was given by the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in the Rajya Sabha. This project will be unique and the largest in the world given the nature of the routes and difficulties the track will have to overcome. It is estimated to be completed by 2040.
The project will include 116 bridges totalling over 27 km in length and will have 62 tunnels totalling over 270 km. It will have 40 stations. Similarly, the Baddi-Chandigarh railway line and the Paonta Sahib Jagadhri project are crucial for Himachal's industrial needs. Baddi is home to Asia's pharmaceutical hub and other industries.
The total length of the Baddi-Chandigarh project is approximately 30 km, and very little of the route will be in Himachal, with the rest in Haryana. In Baddi, only 33 hectares of land will be acquired.
Additionally, Himachal Pradesh hopes to receive adequate funding for the 83 km Nangal Dam-Talwara project that remains unfinished, with only 60 km completed up to Daulatpur Chowk. This project’s estimated cost stood at Rs 33 crore in 1982-83 and has now reached Rs 2,100 crore.
Observers say that the state saw rapid railway expansion into the mountains in the British times. They say that Himachal is a small state but its rail transportation needs are significant.
They say that there is some consolation in the fact that the Una-Delhi Vande Bharat train has been introduced and there are trains connecting the plains to Nangal, Una and Amb-Andaura.
Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur has claimed, "The Modi government at the Centre has given many gifts to address the railway needs of Himachal. Vande Bharat is the main one among them. Apart from this, the work on the Amb-Andaura-Chintpurni route and Daulatpur station was done during the Modi government."
BJP spokesperson Karan Nanda pointed out, “For 2025-26, the Modi government allocated Rs 2,216 crore for Himachal's rail needs. The Centre allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri line in 2023-24. Budgetary allocations have been received in recent years as well."
He alleged that the Himachal Pradesh government is not serious about its share of expenditure and land acquisition.
