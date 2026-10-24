HP: Villagers In Shilai Region Announce Measures To Curtail Wasteful Wedding Expenses And Abolish Dowry System
A total of 17 decisions were taken for 52 villages at a meeting on October 21 at Mata Thari in Shilai village.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Sirmour: The villagers in Shilai Khat of Sirmour district in Himachal Pradesh have announced collective interventions aimed at reducing the financial burden on families because of extravagant wedding celebrations and abolishing the dowry system. A Khat is a traditional socio-geographical cluster of villages, and the intervention has been announced for 52 villages.
A total of 17 decisions were taken at a meeting on October 21 at Mata Thari in Shilai village that was chaired by Khat Jeldar Dinesh Tomar in the presence of representatives and dignitaries from the villages. The decisions are aimed at preserving traditional customs and preventing social evils. A fine of Rs 52,000 and a community feast for the entire Khat was declared as a fine for not adhering to the decisions taken.
Those present discussed the rising cost of weddings, the tradition of gifts and donations, the ostentation of wedding processions and the need to simplify social events.
It was decided that only up to 25 people would participate as Buare (collective labourers) for the woodcutting ceremony. It was also agreed upon to limit the ritual of Maash Khana.
The practice of welcoming the maternal uncles (Mama Swagat) has also been modified with only real maternal uncles and aunts to be present on the occasion. The other uncles would be welcomed the next day at 5 PM along with the members of the groom's family (Kudbe).
The number of wedding guests has been capped at 100 with only up to 10 vehicles allowed in the wedding procession. Alcohol will be strictly prohibited in the wedding procession, and liquor will be served only from 7 PM to 9 PM upon the return of the wedding procession. Beer and other intoxicants will be strictly prohibited. It was also decided to limit the hiring of disc jockeys for both the bride and groom’s side, along with the expenses on tents.
In order to preserve old traditions, it was decided to continue the Nevda ceremony performed the day after the wedding, with the amount fixed at Rs 10 and that for the maternal uncles at Rs 501. Nevda is the token gift from guests to the groom.
It was also decided to limit the number of invitees to the Dashuthan ceremony that is held 10 days after a child's birth. An important decision taken pertains to the flaunting of jewellery at weddings.
Now, only five jewellery items have been prescribed for the bride, which include ear and nose ornaments, mangalsutra, anklets and bangles. Other women in the village will also wear the same number of items on the wedding day. The tradition of giving clothes and shoes at a nephew's or niece's wedding has also been curtailed.
A complete ban has been announced on dowry, and only a few traditional customary articles can be given. The practice of giving money to those dancing at the wedding celebration has also been abolished. Another important decision taken was that the dates of all the festivals would be determined at the local level in Shilai.
It was announced that the rules set for the Khat would apply equally, whether the wedding takes place within Shilai or outside. This effort has been made to maintain uniformity in social events and ensure adherence to traditions. Representatives and villagers attending the meeting pledged to work together to maintain social unity, culture and traditions.
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