ETV Bharat / state

HP: Villagers In Shilai Region Announce Measures To Curtail Wasteful Wedding Expenses And Abolish Dowry System

Group of villagers listening to the decisions that were announced ( Etv Bharat )

Sirmour: The villagers in Shilai Khat of Sirmour district in Himachal Pradesh have announced collective interventions aimed at reducing the financial burden on families because of extravagant wedding celebrations and abolishing the dowry system. A Khat is a traditional socio-geographical cluster of villages, and the intervention has been announced for 52 villages.

A total of 17 decisions were taken at a meeting on October 21 at Mata Thari in Shilai village that was chaired by Khat Jeldar Dinesh Tomar in the presence of representatives and dignitaries from the villages. The decisions are aimed at preserving traditional customs and preventing social evils. A fine of Rs 52,000 and a community feast for the entire Khat was declared as a fine for not adhering to the decisions taken.

Those present discussed the rising cost of weddings, the tradition of gifts and donations, the ostentation of wedding processions and the need to simplify social events. It was decided that only up to 25 people would participate as Buare (collective labourers) for the woodcutting ceremony. It was also agreed upon to limit the ritual of Maash Khana. The practice of welcoming the maternal uncles (Mama Swagat) has also been modified with only real maternal uncles and aunts to be present on the occasion. The other uncles would be welcomed the next day at 5 PM along with the members of the groom's family (Kudbe). The number of wedding guests has been capped at 100 with only up to 10 vehicles allowed in the wedding procession. Alcohol will be strictly prohibited in the wedding procession, and liquor will be served only from 7 PM to 9 PM upon the return of the wedding procession. Beer and other intoxicants will be strictly prohibited. It was also decided to limit the hiring of disc jockeys for both the bride and groom’s side, along with the expenses on tents.