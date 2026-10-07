ETV Bharat / state

Family Leaves Eight-Year-Old At Himachal Dhaba, Travels 80 Km Before Police Alert

The dhaba from where the family left for their destination leaving behind the child ( ETV Bharat )

Una: A tea-and-breakfast stop during a pilgrimage to Himachal Pradesh ended in an anxious wait for an eight-year-old boy whose family drove away without him. By the time police traced their vehicle and alerted them, the family had travelled about 80 kilometres, unaware that the child was still at the dhaba.

The family from Uttar Pradesh was visiting Shaktipeeths in Himachal Pradesh when it stopped at a dhaba in the Dhusara area of Amb in Una district. After the break, the family boarded its Tempo Traveller and continued the journey, leaving the boy behind.

Local residents noticed the child alone and began looking out for him. When his family did not return for some time and he started crying, they informed the police. Officers reached the dhaba, took the boy into their care and began trying to locate his parents.

The immediate difficulty was identifying the vehicle in which the family had left. Police examined footage from CCTV cameras at Amb Chowk and nearby locations, checking vehicles that had departed from the dhaba.

The footage helped them identify the Tempo Traveller. Using its registration number, police contacted the vehicle’s owner and then reached the driver by phone. Through him, they informed the family that the boy had been left behind.