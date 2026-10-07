Family Leaves Eight-Year-Old At Himachal Dhaba, Travels 80 Km Before Police Alert
An eight-year-old left at a Una dhaba was reunited with his family after police traced their vehicle, which had travelled about 80 kilometres.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Una: A tea-and-breakfast stop during a pilgrimage to Himachal Pradesh ended in an anxious wait for an eight-year-old boy whose family drove away without him. By the time police traced their vehicle and alerted them, the family had travelled about 80 kilometres, unaware that the child was still at the dhaba.
The family from Uttar Pradesh was visiting Shaktipeeths in Himachal Pradesh when it stopped at a dhaba in the Dhusara area of Amb in Una district. After the break, the family boarded its Tempo Traveller and continued the journey, leaving the boy behind.
Local residents noticed the child alone and began looking out for him. When his family did not return for some time and he started crying, they informed the police. Officers reached the dhaba, took the boy into their care and began trying to locate his parents.
The immediate difficulty was identifying the vehicle in which the family had left. Police examined footage from CCTV cameras at Amb Chowk and nearby locations, checking vehicles that had departed from the dhaba.
The footage helped them identify the Tempo Traveller. Using its registration number, police contacted the vehicle’s owner and then reached the driver by phone. Through him, they informed the family that the boy had been left behind.
It was only after this call that the family realised the child was missing from the vehicle. Already about 80 kilometres away, they turned back to collect him.
Vishal Thakur, a local resident who was present at the spot, said the family had stopped for tea and breakfast before leaving in the Tempo Traveller. “Their child was left behind. When we saw him crying, we informed the police. They reached the spot and contacted his family,” he said.
Amb DSP Anil Patiyal said the boy was safely handed over to his parents after the necessary paperwork and legal formalities were completed.
“Using the vehicle number, police first contacted the owner and then spoke to the driver over the phone. The family was informed that their child had been left at the dhaba. They then realised their mistake and returned to take him,” Patiyal said.
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