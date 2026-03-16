Himachal Pradesh To Launch 'HIM' Dairy Brand After MoU With National Dairy Development Board
The initiative aims to provide consumers with locally produced and high-quality dairy products while strengthening the rural economy and increasing the income of livestock farmers.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Shimla: In a step towards giving a new identity to the dairy sector in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Monday. Following the agreement, dairy products will now be made available to consumers in the state under the brand name 'HIM'.
The initiative aims to provide consumers with locally produced and high-quality dairy products while strengthening the rural economy and increasing the income of livestock farmers.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “We are working on bringing the first nutrition policy in the country, which will examine what kind of food we consume, the nutrients available in it and its quality. We have conducted studies on this. Once the policy is introduced, it will help determine whether the ration supplied through depots is nutritionally adequate or merely meant to fill the stomach. The framework for the policy is currently being prepared.”
The Himachal Pradesh government signed an important MoU with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in Shimla on Monday in the presence of CM Sukhu. Under the agreement, NDDB will assist the state in developing its dairy sector.
The chief minister said work on the MoU will begin soon, which will strengthen the rural economy and make dairy farming an important source of self-employment in rural areas. He added that dairy products will be marketed under the “Him” brand.
Meanwhile, responding to concerns about tourists stranded at the Atal Tunnel Rohtang due to bad weather, the chief minister said tourists are guests of the state, and the government will act in the spirit of “Atithi Devo Bhava.”
He said instructions will be issued to the Deputy Commissioner of Kullu to ensure that stranded tourists are rescued and evacuated on priority.
Responding to a query on LPG availability, Sukhu said the state government is trying to ensure the supply of commercial LPG cylinders at the earliest. He added that the state will also request the Centre to provide both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders to meet demand.
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