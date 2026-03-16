ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh To Launch 'HIM' Dairy Brand After MoU With National Dairy Development Board

Shimla: In a step towards giving a new identity to the dairy sector in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Monday. Following the agreement, dairy products will now be made available to consumers in the state under the brand name 'HIM'.

The initiative aims to provide consumers with locally produced and high-quality dairy products while strengthening the rural economy and increasing the income of livestock farmers.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “We are working on bringing the first nutrition policy in the country, which will examine what kind of food we consume, the nutrients available in it and its quality. We have conducted studies on this. Once the policy is introduced, it will help determine whether the ration supplied through depots is nutritionally adequate or merely meant to fill the stomach. The framework for the policy is currently being prepared.”