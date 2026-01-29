Himachal Pradesh To Bar People Accused Of Drug Trafficking From Contesting Panchayat Polls
The draft for amending the Panchayati Raj Act was signed on Thursday. Minister Anirudh Singh said five employees involved in drug trafficking have been suspended.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Shimla: Those accused of drug trafficking won't be barred from contesting Panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh, as the government is set to amend the Panchayati Raj Act, draft of which was signed on Thursday.
Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said, "The zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking is being reiterated, and five employees of the Panchayati Raj department involved in it have also been suspended. We are going to make provisions in the Panchayati Raj Act. We signed the draft today (Thursday). Anyone against whom a police FIR is registered in a drug trafficking case will be ineligible to contest elections."
Singh said the law department has been consulted on the matter, and the amended act will be passed in the next Assembly session.
On January 21 and 22, special gram sabhas were organised in all 3,577 panchayats of the state to formulate a strategy for preventing drug trafficking. The government has also introduced a reward system to encourage people to provide information on drug trafficking.
Singh said the Governor himself had initiated this campaign and had also held a meeting with panchayat representatives. "The government is reviewing the High Court's decision on the Panchayati Raj elections. The term of the current panchayat representatives ends on January 31, and the government will take a call on future appointments in a day or two," he added.
Meanwhile, the state secured first position in the country for average response time under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112). Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu said this achievement reflects the efficiency, dedication and professionalism of the police force in ensuring timely assistance to citizens in distress.
He said that despite Himachal's challenging mountainous terrain, long-travel distances and limited resources, the state has emerged as the best performer in emergency response, a matter of pride for all Himachalis. In a statement, he said the government is committed to strengthening police modernisation, technology-driven policing and citizen-centric governance to further enhance public safety services.
He appreciated the consistent efforts of the ERSS-112 teams, police stations and field officers across the state for their disciplined working procedures, effective use of technology and strong field-level supervision, which have played a key role in improving response times.
Also Read