Himachal Pradesh To Bar People Accused Of Drug Trafficking From Contesting Panchayat Polls

Shimla: Those accused of drug trafficking won't be barred from contesting Panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh, as the government is set to amend the Panchayati Raj Act, draft of which was signed on Thursday.

Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said, "The zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking is being reiterated, and five employees of the Panchayati Raj department involved in it have also been suspended. We are going to make provisions in the Panchayati Raj Act. We signed the draft today (Thursday). Anyone against whom a police FIR is registered in a drug trafficking case will be ineligible to contest elections."

Singh said the law department has been consulted on the matter, and the amended act will be passed in the next Assembly session.

On January 21 and 22, special gram sabhas were organised in all 3,577 panchayats of the state to formulate a strategy for preventing drug trafficking. The government has also introduced a reward system to encourage people to provide information on drug trafficking.