ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Govt Withdraws Cabinet Rank From Advisors, Cuts Salaries by 20% Amid Financial Crisis

Shimla: Facing mounting financial stress, the government of Himachal Pradesh on Monday announced a series of austerity measures, including the withdrawal of cabinet rank granted to advisors, consultants and heads of various boards and corporations, along with a 20% cut in salaries and allowances.

The decision was taken by the government led by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as part of efforts to reduce expenditure and stabilise the state’s finances. The pay cut will remain in effect until September 30, 2026.

An official order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) stated that, as per government directions, the cabinet rank conferred on several functionaries attached to boards, corporations and advisory roles stands withdrawn with immediate effect. Departmental secretaries have been directed to implement the order without delay.

The official order will be implemented with immediate effect (ETV Bharat)

Those who had been accorded cabinet rank include Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman R.S. Bali, IT Advisor Gokul Butail, Political Advisor Sunil Sharma Bittu, Infrastructure Advisor Anil Kapil and Rampur MLA Nand Lal, among others.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has repeatedly criticised the Sukhu government for distributing cabinet ranks to close associates, alleging it reflected ''a government of friends''. The latest move is being seen as a response to both fiscal pressure and political criticism.

Though officials acknowledge that the withdrawal of ranks and pay reductions may not dramatically alter the financial situation, the step is being viewed as a symbolic but important gesture toward fiscal discipline.

Chief Minister Sukhu said the measures are aimed at cutting costs and moving toward a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh.