Himachal Govt Withdraws Cabinet Rank From Advisors, Cuts Salaries by 20% Amid Financial Crisis
Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said the measures are aimed at cutting costs and moving toward a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh
Published : March 17, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Shimla: Facing mounting financial stress, the government of Himachal Pradesh on Monday announced a series of austerity measures, including the withdrawal of cabinet rank granted to advisors, consultants and heads of various boards and corporations, along with a 20% cut in salaries and allowances.
The decision was taken by the government led by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as part of efforts to reduce expenditure and stabilise the state’s finances. The pay cut will remain in effect until September 30, 2026.
An official order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) stated that, as per government directions, the cabinet rank conferred on several functionaries attached to boards, corporations and advisory roles stands withdrawn with immediate effect. Departmental secretaries have been directed to implement the order without delay.
Those who had been accorded cabinet rank include Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman R.S. Bali, IT Advisor Gokul Butail, Political Advisor Sunil Sharma Bittu, Infrastructure Advisor Anil Kapil and Rampur MLA Nand Lal, among others.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has repeatedly criticised the Sukhu government for distributing cabinet ranks to close associates, alleging it reflected ''a government of friends''. The latest move is being seen as a response to both fiscal pressure and political criticism.
Though officials acknowledge that the withdrawal of ranks and pay reductions may not dramatically alter the financial situation, the step is being viewed as a symbolic but important gesture toward fiscal discipline.
Chief Minister Sukhu said the measures are aimed at cutting costs and moving toward a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh.
Salary details
Political Advisor Sunil Sharma Bittu draws a monthly salary of ₹2.5 lakh and is entitled to office facilities and an official vehicle. Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan also earns ₹2.5 lakh per month, while Infrastructure Advisor Anil Kapil receives ₹2.31 lakh monthly.
IT Advisor Gokul Butail, however, takes a token salary of ₹1 per month and does not claim travel or daily allowances, bearing vehicle and accommodation expenses personally. Nand Lal, who also holds a cabinet rank, serves as chairman of the State Finance Commission. R.S. Bali continues as chairman of the state tourism corporation.
Advisors welcome move
Supporting the government’s decision, Gokul Butail said the rollback of cabinet ranks and salary cuts were timely and responsible steps given the financial challenges.
''I welcome the decision of the government to withdraw the cabinet rank from presidents and advisors in view of the financial situation. A 20% pay cut is also a responsible step toward financial discipline. At the same time, service extensions should be reviewed so that qualified youth get equal opportunities in public service. I myself work on a symbolic salary of ₹1 without TA/DA and bear my vehicle and accommodation expenses,'' he said.
Budget amid fiscal strain
The State is currently grappling with an economic crisis following reductions in financial support linked to Finance Commission provisions. With revenue pressures mounting, the government is attempting to mobilise internal resources and rationalise spending.
Chief Minister Sukhu is scheduled to present the State budget on March 21, with the Assembly session set to begin shortly. The upcoming budget is expected to outline further fiscal measures as the government seeks to stabilise Himachal Pradesh’s finances.