ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: 20 Arrested For Attacking Three Men In Solan

Shimla: Twenty people have been arrested for allegedly injuring three persons by attacking them with sharp-edged weapons in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district, with police suspecting that the reason behind the attack is an ongoing dispute.

The injured have been identified as Harsh (23), a resident of Ward Number 7, Lalit Kishore (23), from Sirmaur district and Lalit Kumar (26), a resident of Bano village. According to a complaint lodged by an eyewitness, the incident occurred on Saturday when several men surrounded his cousin near a girls' school, leading to an argument.

The complaint told police that he then reached the spot with some friends and rescued his cousin, who was being forcefully taken towards ITI. He further alleged that when they left the spot and were on their way to Dhobighat Colony, around 15 to 20 men carrying sharp-edged weapons stopped them and started assaulting them.

During the scuffle, the three were injured and then taken to the civil hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, police said. Kumar was shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla for further treatment, they added.