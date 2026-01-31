Himachal Pradesh Remembers India's First Param Vir Chakra Winner Major Somnath Sharma
The brave soldier had made the supreme sacrifice while repelling the Pakistani intruders in the Battle of Badgam to secure Srinagar airport in 1947.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Shimla: Major Somnath Sharma, India's first Param Vir Chakra winner, continues to inspire the youth of his motherland. This winner of India's highest gallantry honour from Himachal Pradesh is being remembered on his 103rd birth anniversary on Saturday. Among those who paid respects to this brave soldier was Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Commissioned into the 4th Battalion of the 19th Hyderabad Regiment in 1942, Major Somnath Sharma served in Burma during the Arakan Campaign of the Second World War. He made the supreme sacrifice for the country while repelling the Pakistani infiltrators near Srinagar airport on November 3, 1947. He was the hero of the Battle of Badgam who departed at the prime of youth when he was just 24.
प्रथम परमवीर चक्र विजेता, हिमाचल प्रदेश के वीर सपूत मेजर सोमनाथ शर्मा जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए अपने प्राणों का सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले मेजर सोमनाथ शर्मा जी का साहस, शौर्य और राष्ट्रभक्ति सदैव देशवासियों को प्रेरणा देती रहेगी। वीरता और… pic.twitter.com/NHjuzVR5ym— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) January 31, 2026
His legacy continues to be carried forward by the youngsters of Himachal Pradesh. Among those who have won the Param Vir Chakra, include Major Dhan Singh Thapa, Captain Vikram Batra and Honorary Captain Sanjay Kumar. Major Somnath Sharma will continue to inspire future generations in Himachal Pradesh, which has over 1,200 gallantry award winners.
Major Somnath Sharma was born on January 31, 1923, in Dhad village of Kangra. At that time, Kangra was a part of Punjab. His father, Amarnath Sharma, also held the rank of a Major in the Indian Army. His brothers, Surendra Nath Sharma and Vishwa Nath Sharma, also served as high-ranking officers in the Indian Army, with the latter rising to the post of the Chief of Army Staff. His sister, Kamala, also served as a Major in the Army Medical Corps.
Major Somnath Sharma received his early education at Sherwood College in Nainital and later attended the Prince of Wales Royal Military Academy. Before independence, he served in the 19th Regiment of the British Indian Army, which later came to be known as the Kumaon Regiment.
Before going into the battle in 1947, his left hand was injured and bandaged. Under his leadership, a Company of the 4th Kumaon Regiment was involved in repelling the Pakistani intruders when it was suddenly surrounded by over 500 intruders. Amidst the intense fire, Major Somnath Sharma, along with a small number of his men, held fort.
He personally went around delivering ammunition and other supplies to his troops amidst the fierce battle. Meanwhile, a mortar shell landed near Major Somnath Sharma. An Indian Army ammunition depot was nearby, and the Kumaon Regiment's troops were outnumbered by the enemy. Yet Major Somnath Sharma's unit inflicted heavy losses on the Pakistani aggressors.
When Major Somnath Sharma realised that his life was at stake, he sent a message to the Brigade Headquarters saying,"The enemy is only fifty yards away from us. We are under heavy fire. I will not retreat even an inch and will fight till my last soldier and last bullet."
By the time additional soldiers of the Indian Army reached there, Major Somnath and the soldiers of his unit had already sacrificed their lives. The extraordinary bravery of Major Somnath Sharma and his unit prevented the Pakistani contingent of 500 soldiers from advancing. In the meantime, reinforcements of the Indian Army had arrived by air and Srinagar airport was secured.
For this exemplary bravery, Major Somnath Sharma was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously, making him the first recipient of the gallantry award.
Read More