ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Remembers India's First Param Vir Chakra Winner Major Somnath Sharma

Shimla: Major Somnath Sharma, India's first Param Vir Chakra winner, continues to inspire the youth of his motherland. This winner of India's highest gallantry honour from Himachal Pradesh is being remembered on his 103rd birth anniversary on Saturday. Among those who paid respects to this brave soldier was Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Commissioned into the 4th Battalion of the 19th Hyderabad Regiment in 1942, Major Somnath Sharma served in Burma during the Arakan Campaign of the Second World War. He made the supreme sacrifice for the country while repelling the Pakistani infiltrators near Srinagar airport on November 3, 1947. He was the hero of the Battle of Badgam who departed at the prime of youth when he was just 24.

His legacy continues to be carried forward by the youngsters of Himachal Pradesh. Among those who have won the Param Vir Chakra, include Major Dhan Singh Thapa, Captain Vikram Batra and Honorary Captain Sanjay Kumar. Major Somnath Sharma will continue to inspire future generations in Himachal Pradesh, which has over 1,200 gallantry award winners.

Major Somnath Sharma was born on January 31, 1923, in Dhad village of Kangra. At that time, Kangra was a part of Punjab. His father, Amarnath Sharma, also held the rank of a Major in the Indian Army. His brothers, Surendra Nath Sharma and Vishwa Nath Sharma, also served as high-ranking officers in the Indian Army, with the latter rising to the post of the Chief of Army Staff. His sister, Kamala, also served as a Major in the Army Medical Corps.