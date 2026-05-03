Himachal Pradesh Police Top Nationally In Emergency Response
Leveraging modern technology, improved control room management, continuous training of police personnel and implementation of 112 helpline have played a pivotal role in responding quickly.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Police has once again secured the top spot in responding to emergencies. Its average response time of 3.36 minutes, comprising a call-taker's time of 2.1 minutes and a dispatcher's time of 12 seconds, has been considered the fastest nationwide, as per statistics from the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS).
Upon receiving information, Himachal Pradesh Police promptly mobilise to reach the victims and make concerted efforts to support them. Despite complex geographical conditions — involving monsoon-related disasters, treacherous icy terrain, or major accidents — they rush to the scene following an alert for assistance.
The achievement underscores the readiness, superior coordination, and technical proficiency of the state's police force and emergency services.
The Emergency Response Unit recorded an average time of 1.23 minutes for the HP police team to reach the spot from where the incident was reported.
In the national rankings, Dadra and Daman and Diu secured the second position (4.36 minutes), Lakshadweep was in the third spot (5 minutes), Chandigarh fourth (5.8 minutes), and Rajasthan fifth (6.34 minutes).
Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Maharashtra, Goa, and Andhra Pradesh also feature among the top 10 states, followed by Manipur and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the 11th and 12th positions, respectively.
Leveraging modern technology, improved control room management, and continuous training of police personnel have played a pivotal role in enhancing emergency services.
The effective implementation of the '112' helpline is providing immediate assistance to the public, thereby fostering increased trust during times of crisis.
The success has been made possible through periodic monitoring by the government and the police department, the optimal utilisation of resources, and the proactive engagement of field staff.
Achieving such a rapid response time — particularly in hilly and remote regions — stands as a significant accomplishment.
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