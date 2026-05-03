ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Police Top Nationally In Emergency Response

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Police has once again secured the top spot in responding to emergencies. Its average response time of 3.36 minutes, comprising a call-taker's time of 2.1 minutes and a dispatcher's time of 12 seconds, has been considered the fastest nationwide, as per statistics from the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS).

Upon receiving information, Himachal Pradesh Police promptly mobilise to reach the victims and make concerted efforts to support them. Despite complex geographical conditions — involving monsoon-related disasters, treacherous icy terrain, or major accidents — they rush to the scene following an alert for assistance.

The achievement underscores the readiness, superior coordination, and technical proficiency of the state's police force and emergency services.

The Emergency Response Unit recorded an average time of 1.23 minutes for the HP police team to reach the spot from where the incident was reported.

In the national rankings, Dadra and Daman and Diu secured the second position (4.36 minutes), Lakshadweep was in the third spot (5 minutes), Chandigarh fourth (5.8 minutes), and Rajasthan fifth (6.34 minutes).