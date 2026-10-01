Himachal Pradesh Police Secures Top Spot In ERSS-112 Emergency Response Time
In the rankings for September, Himachal Pradesh recorded an average response time of 4 minutes and 4 seconds, the minimum among states and union territories.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Police has secured the top spot nationwide for the speed at which police assistance reaches people during emergencies. In the All-India Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)-112 helpline response time rankings for September 2026, the state police recorded an average response time of 4 minutes and 4 seconds, the minimum among states and union territories.
This achievement is particularly significant for the Himachal Police, as the state had ranked 34th in the nationwide ERSS-112 standings as recently as November 2025. Subsequently, continuous improvements were made to the response system.
Thanks to better use of technology, constant monitoring, and changes in operational procedures, response times steadily improved, propelling Himachal to the top spot in the country.
Improved Response Through Technology, Constant Monitoring
According to the Himachal Police, ERSS-112 call takers, dispatchers, Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) personnel, district police staff, and supervisory officers played a crucial role in this improvement. Enhanced coordination between the state ERSS center, district police, and field units facilitated the rapid deployment of police assistance to emergency sites.
The ERSS-112 system relies on the effective use of technology, continuous monitoring, and adherence to established operational protocols. These efforts have reduced the time elapsed between receiving a call and the police team's arrival at the scene, directly benefiting those seeking help during emergencies.
'Every Minute Counts In An Emergency'
DGP Ashok Tiwari stated that every minute saved during an emergency is vital. Tiwari said that swift police response can help safeguard lives, ensure security, and protect property. He stated that securing the top rank nationwide in ERSS-112 response time is a significant achievement for the police team.
CM Sukhu Congratulates Himachal Police
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated the Himachal Pradesh Police on this achievement. He emphasized the need to continuously improve the quality of services provided to citizens through ERSS-112.
The Chief Minister urged police personnel to maintain this level of performance in the future. He remarked that while securing the number one spot nationwide is certainly an achievement, maintaining that position through consistent excellence is an even greater responsibility. He commended the efforts of all police officers and staff associated with ERSS-112.
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