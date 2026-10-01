ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Police Secures Top Spot In ERSS-112 Emergency Response Time

Representational image ( X/@himachalpolice )

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Police has secured the top spot nationwide for the speed at which police assistance reaches people during emergencies. In the All-India Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)-112 helpline response time rankings for September 2026, the state police recorded an average response time of 4 minutes and 4 seconds, the minimum among states and union territories.

This achievement is particularly significant for the Himachal Police, as the state had ranked 34th in the nationwide ERSS-112 standings as recently as November 2025. Subsequently, continuous improvements were made to the response system. Thanks to better use of technology, constant monitoring, and changes in operational procedures, response times steadily improved, propelling Himachal to the top spot in the country. Improved Response Through Technology, Constant Monitoring According to the Himachal Police, ERSS-112 call takers, dispatchers, Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) personnel, district police staff, and supervisory officers played a crucial role in this improvement. Enhanced coordination between the state ERSS center, district police, and field units facilitated the rapid deployment of police assistance to emergency sites.