ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Physician Bequeaths Property Worth Rs 100 Crore To State Government

According to an assessment by the Public Works Department (PWD), the assets donated by Dr Kanwar include five kanals and five marlas of land, jewellery, a car, furniture and bank deposits. The total value of this entire movable and immovable property is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore.

Dr Kanwar has also decided to donate his body after his death for the study of trainee doctors. He has given written consent to the Anatomy Department of the Medical College and has also obtained his identity card.

In 2021, Dr Kanwar had bequeathed all his movable and immovable assets to the government, which he has now, on August 5, 2026, voluntarily transferred to the government through a gift deed. Following the gift deed, the transfer of the land has been registered in the name of the State Government i.e. Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

Dr Rajendra Kanwar is a 77-year-old physician from Jolaspad village of Nadaun assembly constituency. The property donated by him was acquired by him and his late wife, Krishna Kanwar.

Hamirpur: Setting an example in philanthropy, a doctor in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh has handed over all his property worth around Rs 100 crore to the state government.

Nadaun’s Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nishant Sharma confirmed the gift deed and said, "There are very few people as generous and dedicated to society as the couple. Dr Rajendra Kanwar has shown great generosity by rising above worldly desires and donating his property to the government. His decision is a source of inspiration for society. Following the gift deed, the transfer of the land property has been registered in the name of the state government, i.e., Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur. Now, the government has become the owner of this property in the revenue records as well."

Dr Rajendra Kanwar with his friends (ETV Bharat)

It is learnt that Dr Kanwar wishes that this property be used for those in need in the healthcare sector, including developing geriatric care, an old-age home or a specialised healthcare facility. He wants the future institution to be named ‘Krishna Rajendra’ in memory of his late wife.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has praised the decision of Dr. Kanwar. He said, “Senior doctor Dr Rajendra Kanwar ji, resident of Jolaspad in my home district Hamirpur, has set an exemplary example of sacrifice and public service by dedicating his and his late wife Krishna Kanwar ji's movable and immovable property worth more than Rs 80 crore to the state government."

Dr. Kanwar's wife retired as Principal of the Government Senior Secondary School at Bada in 2011 after serving the Education Department for nearly 32 years. She passed away on December 6, 2020.

The property owned by Dr Rajendra Kanwar (sd)

Even before her passing, the couple had decided to dedicate their assets to the society. Dr Kanwar joined the Health Department as a Medical Officer on January 3, 1977, and after nearly 33 years of government service, retired as a Senior Physician from the Primary Health Centre at Kangu in 2010. He is known in the area as ‘Kangu Wale Doctor’. Even at the age of 77, he continues to treat patients at his home for a very low fee.

His property is located near the under-construction medical college in Jolaspad. He has also expressed his desire to personally meet Sukhu so that he can present his and his late wife's last wishes to the Chief Minister, and the government can make an appropriate decision regarding the use of the property. He has informed the Nadaun administration in this regard.