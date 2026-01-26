Himachal Pradesh Paralised: Tourists Brave Sub-Zero Temperatures, Thousands Stranded In Manali
While sub-zero temperatures (−3°C to −5°C) plunged Mandi’s Seraj Valley into total isolation, a viral video has captured the spirit of those fighting back.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Mandi: Himachal Pradesh remains paralysed as a massive snow spell has severed vital lifelines across the state. From the remote Seraj Valley to the tourist hub of Manali, the collapse of infrastructure has thrown life out of gear.
While sub-zero temperatures (−3°C to −5°C) plunged Mandi’s Seraj Valley into total isolation, a viral video has captured the spirit of those fighting back. Maheshwar Sharma and his colleagues from a private telecom company have become the face of resilience, filmed repairing equipment on slippery, pitch-dark mountain trails to restore mobile connectivity.
With over 50 roads closed and 100 power transformers damaged in Mandi alone, some risk-takers are endangering their lives to bridge the communication gap for villagers cut off from the world. Deputy Commissioner Mandi, Apurva Devgan, confirmed that while work is ongoing on a "war footing," total normalcy is still days away.
The situation in the Seraj Valley remains extremely challenging, but despite this, the employees are working in high and inaccessible mountainous areas without regard for their own safety, so that people can get communication facilities as soon as possible.
Snowfall Disrupts Daily Life
After heavy snowfall two days ago, the situation has worsened in many areas of Mandi district, including the Seraj Valley. Over 50 roads are still closed. In addition, more than 100 power transformers have malfunctioned, plunging several villages into darkness.
Sixty kilometres away in Kullu, heavy snowfall on January 23 led to a complete systemic collapse in Manali. Tourists reported being stranded in traffic for over 24 hours, with many forced to sleep in their cars without food or water.
The desperation reached a breaking point on January 25. Families were seen walking 20 kilometres in deep snow from Manali to Patlikuhal, carrying small children, to escape the gridlock.
Jagdish Kanwar from Delhi said, "It took over 24 hours to reach Patlikuhal from Manali. The arrangements made by the administration were completely ineffective. There were long traffic jams everywhere. Bad weather is also predicted for the coming days. In such a situation, all tourists should avoid going to Manali. They will have to spend the nights on the road in their cars."
Deepak, a tourist from Delhi, said, "I came to Manali with my family. We enjoyed the snowfall on January 23, and on January 24, when we tried to leave Manali, we couldn't. On the morning of January 25, we left Manali on foot and walked for six kilometres with small children. Later, we hired a jeep and finally managed to reach Patlikuhal, but the jeep driver charged an exorbitant fare for the 20-kilometre journey. We were forced to leave Manali with our young children due to the circumstances."
Allegations of Exploitation
As the administration struggled to clear several feet of snow, allegations of "disaster profiteering" surfaced. Stranded travellers alleged that private taxi drivers are charging exorbitant, arbitrary fares for short distances. In response, the administration has warned taxi unions of strict legal action against overcharging.
The crisis is far from over. Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Torul S Ravish, has issued a weather warning for January 26 and 27, instructing hotels not to check out guests until roads are safe.
