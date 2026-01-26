ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Paralised: Tourists Brave Sub-Zero Temperatures, Thousands Stranded In Manali

Mandi: Himachal Pradesh remains paralysed as a massive snow spell has severed vital lifelines across the state. From the remote Seraj Valley to the tourist hub of Manali, the collapse of infrastructure has thrown life out of gear.

While sub-zero temperatures (−3°C to −5°C) plunged Mandi’s Seraj Valley into total isolation, a viral video has captured the spirit of those fighting back. Maheshwar Sharma and his colleagues from a private telecom company have become the face of resilience, filmed repairing equipment on slippery, pitch-dark mountain trails to restore mobile connectivity.

With over 50 roads closed and 100 power transformers damaged in Mandi alone, some risk-takers are endangering their lives to bridge the communication gap for villagers cut off from the world. Deputy Commissioner Mandi, Apurva Devgan, confirmed that while work is ongoing on a "war footing," total normalcy is still days away.

The situation in the Seraj Valley remains extremely challenging, but despite this, the employees are working in high and inaccessible mountainous areas without regard for their own safety, so that people can get communication facilities as soon as possible.

Snowfall Disrupts Daily Life

After heavy snowfall two days ago, the situation has worsened in many areas of Mandi district, including the Seraj Valley. Over 50 roads are still closed. In addition, more than 100 power transformers have malfunctioned, plunging several villages into darkness.

Sixty kilometres away in Kullu, heavy snowfall on January 23 led to a complete systemic collapse in Manali. Tourists reported being stranded in traffic for over 24 hours, with many forced to sleep in their cars without food or water.