ETV Bharat / state

3 NIT Hamirpur Students Build Low-Cost Counter-Drone Prototype, Trials Awaited

Hamirpur: A small hostile drone can leave those defending against it with an expensive decision. What should they use to bring it down? Three students at the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, have taken up that question, developing an interceptor drone prototype, which they say, costs around Rs 2 lakh.

Their aim is to build an affordable system that can identify an approaching drone, pursue it and neutralise it. The team claims its prototype can chase a target over two kilometres and reach a maximum speed of 300 kilometres per hour. Those capabilities await validation, with a trial before the Indian Army proposed in Jaisalmer.

The prototype brings together the work of physics student Somesh Gupta, mechanical engineering student Elvin Saini and electrical engineering student Sambhav Agarwal. Developed under their startup, Skyrin Dynamics, it was displayed at the Shiksha Mahakumbh held at NIT Hamirpur.

Rs 2 Lakh to Counter a Hostile Drone? NIT Hamirpur Students Prepare Prototype for Trials (ETV Bharat)

For the students, the starting point was the difference between the cost of a small attacking drone and the weapons that might be used against it.

“Missiles used to counter drone attacks along the borders can cost Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore. Depending on expensive missiles for every small drone threat is a major challenge. That prompted us to think of an affordable counter-drone system. We have developed a small, handheld launcher, approximately one foot long. The launcher is estimated to cost around Rs 50,000, while the interceptor drone costs approximately Rs 2 lakh,” Gupta said.

The drone made by NIT Hamirpur students (ETV Bharat)

The missile prices cited by Gupta are part of the team’s explanation for pursuing the project. Whether its prototype can offer a practical alternative for particular threats will depend on its performance during testing.

The students say they have designed the system to operate without a large installation or a substantial crew. Gupta said another objective was to avoid dependence on GPS and reduce the effects of jamming. Its ability to function under such interference, however, remains to be established through trials.

NIT Hamirpur Students Prepare Prototype for Trials (ETV Bharat)

He also identified reliance on imported components, particularly those from China, as a challenge for Indian drone development. The team wants to reduce that dependence while working towards an indigenous counter-drone option.

Saini said the prototype uses artificial intelligence alongside a 4K camera and thermal and depth-sensing technologies. The students said these are intended to help it track targets and distinguish a drone from a bird. They also claim the system can record video while pursuing an approaching drone.

The proposed interception arrangement includes an explosive payload, which the students described as weighing 200 grams. Its effectiveness and safety would need to be assessed during authorised trials, along with the prototype’s other claimed capabilities.