ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: Nadda Fuels OPS Debate, Signaling A Future BJP Govt Could Replace It With UPS

Shimla: The debate over the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is back in the headlines in Himachal Pradesh, after former BJP president and Union Minister J P Nadda on Sunday, lit a fuse during his two-day visit to the state, reiterating that his party remains committed to pension reforms, and that the Central government has already notified rules for a Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), signaling that a future BJP government in the state could replace the state's current OPS. With Assembly elections due in 2027, this has caught the attention of everyone.

OPS, Or How BJP Lost Himachal In 2023

It may be recalled that when the BJP lost the state in 2022, one of the main reasons attributed to the loss was its unyielding stance on the then newly-introduced National Pension Scheme (NPS), with which the then Jairam Thakur-led BJP government wanted to replace the OPS.

This led to widespread resentment across the state among government employees. During the movement that grew around opposition to the NPS, an employee coined a slogan targeting Jairam Thakur: "Jairam Mama manda nahi, karmachari ki sunta nahi; Jairam Mama maan ja, purani pension paachhu la". This translates to: "Jairam Mama (Uncle) does not yield, and does not listen to employees; Jairam Mama, please yield, bring back the Old Pension Scheme."

After the BJP lost the 2022 Assembly polls, as promised, the new Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revived the OPS — which had been discontinued after 2003 — in May 2023, with employees compensated retrospectively since 2003.

Sukhu: Caught Between A Rock & A Hard Place

But the OPS, coupled with the new Pay Commission's recommendations, has put the cash-strapped Sukhu government in a quandary. The state's salary and pension bill has risen by 59 per cent due to the revised pay structures, while the government lost out on the employer's share that used to be deposited under the NPS.

Furthermore, with the Central government deciding to fix the loan limit sanctioned to a state based on the NPS deposit share, this loan limit faced a significant reduction. Overall, the state government incurred a loss of Rs 8,000 crore from its NPS contribution share, which, in accordance with NPS rules, couldn't be refunded to the state.

In its report released last year, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has also warned that the implementation of the OPS would place a heavy burden on the state exchequer. It said Himachal's debt sustainability — its capacity to manage its debt — would be affected down the line, and the state government would need to assess this burden.

But before the Sukhu government can reassess its options, Pradeep Thakur, leader of the NPS Employees' Federation — which is campaigning for the OPS — made his position clear: There will be no compromise on the OPS.