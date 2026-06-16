Himachal Pradesh: Nadda Fuels OPS Debate, Signaling A Future BJP Govt Could Replace It With UPS
As Sukhu struggles with mounting debt, pension and wage bills, new Pay Commission and DA, battle lines are being drawn ahead of 2027 Assembly polls.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Shimla: The debate over the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is back in the headlines in Himachal Pradesh, after former BJP president and Union Minister J P Nadda on Sunday, lit a fuse during his two-day visit to the state, reiterating that his party remains committed to pension reforms, and that the Central government has already notified rules for a Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), signaling that a future BJP government in the state could replace the state's current OPS. With Assembly elections due in 2027, this has caught the attention of everyone.
OPS, Or How BJP Lost Himachal In 2023
It may be recalled that when the BJP lost the state in 2022, one of the main reasons attributed to the loss was its unyielding stance on the then newly-introduced National Pension Scheme (NPS), with which the then Jairam Thakur-led BJP government wanted to replace the OPS.
This led to widespread resentment across the state among government employees. During the movement that grew around opposition to the NPS, an employee coined a slogan targeting Jairam Thakur: "Jairam Mama manda nahi, karmachari ki sunta nahi; Jairam Mama maan ja, purani pension paachhu la". This translates to: "Jairam Mama (Uncle) does not yield, and does not listen to employees; Jairam Mama, please yield, bring back the Old Pension Scheme."
After the BJP lost the 2022 Assembly polls, as promised, the new Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revived the OPS — which had been discontinued after 2003 — in May 2023, with employees compensated retrospectively since 2003.
Sukhu: Caught Between A Rock & A Hard Place
But the OPS, coupled with the new Pay Commission's recommendations, has put the cash-strapped Sukhu government in a quandary. The state's salary and pension bill has risen by 59 per cent due to the revised pay structures, while the government lost out on the employer's share that used to be deposited under the NPS.
Furthermore, with the Central government deciding to fix the loan limit sanctioned to a state based on the NPS deposit share, this loan limit faced a significant reduction. Overall, the state government incurred a loss of Rs 8,000 crore from its NPS contribution share, which, in accordance with NPS rules, couldn't be refunded to the state.
In its report released last year, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has also warned that the implementation of the OPS would place a heavy burden on the state exchequer. It said Himachal's debt sustainability — its capacity to manage its debt — would be affected down the line, and the state government would need to assess this burden.
But before the Sukhu government can reassess its options, Pradeep Thakur, leader of the NPS Employees' Federation — which is campaigning for the OPS — made his position clear: There will be no compromise on the OPS.
BJP's New Pitch: UPS Over OPS
After Nadda stirred the pot by invoking OPS, he expressed support for the UPS over the OPS. Later, Jairam Thakur said he wasn't against the OPS in 2022; rather, the BJP had wanted to find a solution collectively. He reiterated that Himachal's exchequer was not equipped to handle the heavy financial burden imposed by the OPS.
Together, they gave clear hints that if the BJP were to be reelected in 2027, they would scrap the OPS and implement the UPS. This is expected to have wide political repercussions, as the state's cohort of government employees is large, and the OPS benefitted around 1.36 lakh employees.
Senior BJP leader Satpal Singh Satti also stirred the pot by questioning the electoral impact of the OPS, pointing at the state eight lakh unemployed youth, and the state's private sector employees, neither of whom are going to benefit from the OPS. "There are eight lakh unemployed youths in Himachal. A large number of people work in the private sector. These groups are asking why the demands of government employees alone is the focal point of discourse. Is money not required for development?"
On the flip side, the Sukhu government's OPS revival scheme was modeled after Chhattisgarh, where the BJP has, since then, returned to power, but hasn't withdrawn the OPS. The reason is simple. Moving employees already enrolled under OPS to the NPS or the UPS is not a simple task. The General Provident Fund (GPF) IDs of employees under OPS have been re-linked — a process that involved significant procedural steps, and hard to reverse.
Employees In Two Minds
Ajay Mankotia, a government employee, said, "It is not easy to switch back from OPS to NPS or UPS. There are several legal and technical constraints. The 1.36 lakh state government employees currently benefiting from the OPS have no cause for alarm. These employees have submitted affidavits to transition from NPS to OPS, and these are legally binding documents. OPS beneficiaries have also been issued new GPF numbers. Even if a new government were to consider a change, altering the structure of lakhs of GPF accounts would be a complex undertaking. That said, an incoming government could potentially place new recruits under the UPS."
Nilkant Sharma, who works in the Education Department, points out a comparison between two employees — one under the OPS and the other under the NPS. There is a difference of Rs 20,000 in their salaries, due to the disparity in the Dearness Allowance (DA) rates applicable to each; this gap widens as the DA increases. Sharma said given the loss in DA, the OPS might not actually be beneficial.
Navneet Sharma, a senior media professional, editor, and writer, said, "The NPS was a better option. While it is true that everyone should receive a pension, there must be a sustainable way to provide it. The OPS is infeasible, as it would place a massive burden on the state exchequer in future. The NPS was a market-oriented scheme capable of yielding higher returns. In contrast, the UPS involves a mix of market and government roles. No government can shoulder the financial burden of the OPS; offering a pension equal to 50 per cent of the last drawn salary can no longer be considered a practical measure. Governments need to find a respectable solution. It is not right for the the entire system to be disrupted just to accommodate the OPS demands of some employees."
Former state Finance Secretary K R Bharti believes the impact of the OPS would be overwhelming down the line, and that Himachal's exchequer lacks the capacity to handle such a burden. He said, "The state is already struggling to pay Dearness Allowance (DA) and arrears. How can it bear the financial impact of the OPS, which would fully manifest in the next 2-3 years? All parties must set aside their obstinacy and find a viable solution."
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