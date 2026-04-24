ETV Bharat / state

HP: Minor Leaves Foetus In Bathroom Of Govt Hospital, Claims She Was Sexually Exploited

Nahan: A foetus was found in the bathroom of a government hospital here, with initial probe finding that a minor girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted some months back, suffered a miscarriage on the premises, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place at the Rajgarh Civil Hospital in Sirmour district on Wednesday, and police identified the minor girl after scanning the hospital's CCTV camera footage.

According to the probe, the girl went to the hospital on Wednesday with complaints of abdominal pain. She subsequently suffered a miscarriage in the bathroom, after which she left, police said.

The matter came to light after a sanitation worker noticed a suspicious object in the toilet. A closer inspection confirmed the object to be a foetus, after which the hospital administration informed the police.