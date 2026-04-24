HP: Minor Leaves Foetus In Bathroom Of Govt Hospital, Claims She Was Sexually Exploited
The incident took place at the Rajgarh Civil Hospital in Sirmour district on Wednesday, and police identified the minor girl using the hospital's CCTV footage.
By PTI
Published : April 24, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
Nahan: A foetus was found in the bathroom of a government hospital here, with initial probe finding that a minor girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted some months back, suffered a miscarriage on the premises, officials said on Friday.
The incident took place at the Rajgarh Civil Hospital in Sirmour district on Wednesday, and police identified the minor girl after scanning the hospital's CCTV camera footage.
According to the probe, the girl went to the hospital on Wednesday with complaints of abdominal pain. She subsequently suffered a miscarriage in the bathroom, after which she left, police said.
The matter came to light after a sanitation worker noticed a suspicious object in the toilet. A closer inspection confirmed the object to be a foetus, after which the hospital administration informed the police.
During questioning, the girl alleged that a young man had sexually exploited her.
Based on her statement, police have registered a case against the accused and launched a probe, officials said.
Police have sent the foetus for forensic examination. Prima facie, its gestational age is estimated to be between four and five months. However, an official confirmation is awaited, police said.
Sirmour SP N S Negi said that given the sensitive nature of the case, police are probing the matter with utmost seriousness.
Read more: