Himachal: Mid-Day Meal Worker Murdered In School Before Students

Shimla: A 58-year-old mid-day meal worker was allegedly murdered inside a government primary school in Chinaur village of Dehra in Himachal's Kangra district in broad daylight right in front of students, police said on Friday.

The accused, who was arrested after a few hours of the incident on Thursday afternoon, had entered the school premises and allegedly attacked the victim, identified as Salochna Devi, a resident of Chinaur, with a sickle.

Upon hearing the screams of children, the teachers rushed outside the classrooms to find the accused, Rakesh Kumar (48), holding a sharp-edged weapon while Salochna was lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen area, police said.