Man Arrested After Acid Attack On Wife In Mandi; Victim Referred To AIIMS In Critical Condition

Mandi: A woman was seriously injured after her husband allegedly threw acid on her during an argument in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Sunday. Police said that the victim is a resident of Mandi and the incident occurred on Saturday evening. Police arrested the husband shortly after the incident.

Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sakshi Verma said, "A case of acid attack on a woman has been reported in Mandi. The accused has been arrested, and the investigation is being conducted from every angle."

Police said that the couple, originally from Sarkaghat, had been dealing with a long-standing family dispute, and the matter was also pending in court. They had recently purchased a house in Sain Mohalla in Mandi, where they had been living.

Police said that the accused runs a tea shop. On Saturday evening, an argument broke out between the couple, which escalated quickly. During the confrontation, the accused allegedly threw acid, brought with him beforehand, on his wife and fled from the house.