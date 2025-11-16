ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested After Acid Attack On Wife In Mandi; Victim Referred To AIIMS In Critical Condition

Following a heated dispute, a man attacked his wife with acid, leaving her critically injured. Neighbours rescued and police arrested the husband.

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 16, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST

Mandi: A woman was seriously injured after her husband allegedly threw acid on her during an argument in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Sunday. Police said that the victim is a resident of Mandi and the incident occurred on Saturday evening. Police arrested the husband shortly after the incident.

Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sakshi Verma said, "A case of acid attack on a woman has been reported in Mandi. The accused has been arrested, and the investigation is being conducted from every angle."

Police said that the couple, originally from Sarkaghat, had been dealing with a long-standing family dispute, and the matter was also pending in court. They had recently purchased a house in Sain Mohalla in Mandi, where they had been living.

Police said that the accused runs a tea shop. On Saturday evening, an argument broke out between the couple, which escalated quickly. During the confrontation, the accused allegedly threw acid, brought with him beforehand, on his wife and fled from the house.

Police officials said that the attack left the woman with serious injuries, including deep burns on her face and back. Her cries for help alerted a nearby resident, who rushed to assist her. She was rushed to the Mandi Zonal Hospital, where doctors provided emergency treatment.

Given the severity of her injuries, the medical team referred her to AIIMS Bilaspur. Her condition is reported to be critical.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhimanyu Verma reached the hospital to record the victim's statement and gather preliminary details. The police have begun a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the crime.

Authorities said that strict action will be taken.

