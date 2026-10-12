ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Looks At Monorail To Help Transport Fruit And Agriculture Produce

The state's first horticultural monorail project is taking shape in Palauta-2 cluster of Sundernagar where a 1 km pilot project is being developed as a part of the Himachal Pradesh Sub-tropical Horticulture Irrigation and Value Addition (SHIVA) initiative with the support of the Asian Development Bank. The project is to be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh with equipment imported from China.

There's considerable enthusiasm among the fruit growers in the area about the monorail that will run on a steel track, powered by a nine horsepower motor and a trolley tray at the rear. This monorail is capable of carrying a load of approximately 500 kg and can even navigate slopes of up to 45 degrees. This will help the farmers and orchardists transport apples and other crops, reducing their dependence on labourers.

Munish Sharma, President of the HP Shiva Palauta-2 Cluster Fruit Growers and Marketing Association, said, "Roads can't be provided everywhere in the mountains and this was a major challenge in this cluster as well. For fruit growers, transporting fertilizers, dung and other material to their orchards and then transporting the produce after harvest were the biggest challenges. After brainstorming, monorail emerged as the best option. It is not being used anywhere in the country, let alone Himachal. We contacted countries like Korea, Indonesia and China to learn about it and informed the Himachal government. This pilot project has begun and if successful, it could be expanded."

The government will bear the cost of the proposed monorail. It chose Palauta because the farmers here are producing sweet lime, kinnow and other citrus fruits under the Shiva Project and the distance to the road head is about 3 km. This has caused difficulties for orchardists in transporting their produce to the stores. For this reason, the government selected this village for the pilot project.

Tejendra Saini, who is associated with the project, said, "This is the first such project not only in Himachal but perhaps in the entire country. Being a pilot project, its cost will be high, around Rs 20 lakh as it has been specially imported from China."

Currently, only 300 meters of this pilot project has been completed and it needs to be extended to approximately 1 km. It will allow the monorail to reach the nearest road, allowing the farmers to transport their crops safely and timely.

According to horticulturist Sanjay Saklani, "This monorail will benefit farmers and orchardists. In mountainous regions like Himachal, road connectivity is challenging. However, the monorail can transport the produce anywhere. This will keep horticultural produce safe and farmers and orchardists will receive good prices as the fruit will not be damaged."