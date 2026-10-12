Himachal Pradesh Looks At Monorail To Help Transport Fruit And Agriculture Produce
The state's first horticultural monorail project is taking shape in Palauta-2 cluster of Sundernagar where a pilot project is being developed.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Mandi: A fresh technological intervention is being introduced in the orchards of Himachal Pradesh to transport the fruit harvest through monorail.
The state's first horticultural monorail project is taking shape in Palauta-2 cluster of Sundernagar where a 1 km pilot project is being developed as a part of the Himachal Pradesh Sub-tropical Horticulture Irrigation and Value Addition (SHIVA) initiative with the support of the Asian Development Bank. The project is to be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh with equipment imported from China.
There's considerable enthusiasm among the fruit growers in the area about the monorail that will run on a steel track, powered by a nine horsepower motor and a trolley tray at the rear. This monorail is capable of carrying a load of approximately 500 kg and can even navigate slopes of up to 45 degrees. This will help the farmers and orchardists transport apples and other crops, reducing their dependence on labourers.
Munish Sharma, President of the HP Shiva Palauta-2 Cluster Fruit Growers and Marketing Association, said, "Roads can't be provided everywhere in the mountains and this was a major challenge in this cluster as well. For fruit growers, transporting fertilizers, dung and other material to their orchards and then transporting the produce after harvest were the biggest challenges. After brainstorming, monorail emerged as the best option. It is not being used anywhere in the country, let alone Himachal. We contacted countries like Korea, Indonesia and China to learn about it and informed the Himachal government. This pilot project has begun and if successful, it could be expanded."
The government will bear the cost of the proposed monorail. It chose Palauta because the farmers here are producing sweet lime, kinnow and other citrus fruits under the Shiva Project and the distance to the road head is about 3 km. This has caused difficulties for orchardists in transporting their produce to the stores. For this reason, the government selected this village for the pilot project.
Tejendra Saini, who is associated with the project, said, "This is the first such project not only in Himachal but perhaps in the entire country. Being a pilot project, its cost will be high, around Rs 20 lakh as it has been specially imported from China."
Currently, only 300 meters of this pilot project has been completed and it needs to be extended to approximately 1 km. It will allow the monorail to reach the nearest road, allowing the farmers to transport their crops safely and timely.
According to horticulturist Sanjay Saklani, "This monorail will benefit farmers and orchardists. In mountainous regions like Himachal, road connectivity is challenging. However, the monorail can transport the produce anywhere. This will keep horticultural produce safe and farmers and orchardists will receive good prices as the fruit will not be damaged."
Another fruit grower, Kanhaiya Lal pointed out, "The biggest challenge is transporting fruits safely after production. Monorail allows for safe transportation.”
Meanwhile, horticulturist Devi Singh underlined, “Sometimes, labour is unavailable, increasing the fruit growers’ worries. The monorail can transport 4 to 5 quintals of goods at a time. Our area is large, and one engine won't suffice. If 4 to 5 engines are installed here, all the farmers will benefit."
SHIVA project is a flagship scheme of the Himachal Pradesh government that aims to increase the income of farmers and orchardists by promoting horticulture in the lower and sub-tropical regions of the state. It aims at promoting the cultivation of sub-tropical fruits in the lower altitude regions by providing facilities for orchardists in addition to fruit production, grading, packaging, cold storage, processing and marketing. Solar fencing is being installed in clusters to protect crops from wild and stray animals. The project is promoting the cultivation of oranges, sweet limes, kinnows, guavas, litchis, pomegranates and plums.
Munish Sharma disclosed, “Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has shown special interest in bringing this project to fruition. Our cluster covers 21.5 hectares. Initially, work is underway to run the monorail on a 1 km stretch. I hope the government will soon approve the expansion of this project and implement it throughout the cluster."
Tejendra Saini pointed out, “Working on such a project is a unique experience for us as well. Material is being sourced from various locations and the work is being finalized."
The technical feasibility report for the project was finalized by a team from the Mechanical and Civil Engineering Departments at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi. Based on the success of this project, monorails are expected to be installed in other clusters as well.
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