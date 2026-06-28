ETV Bharat / state

Rave Parties In Parvati Valley: Himachal Pradesh High Court Orders Transfer Of Kullu DC, SP

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the transfer of the Kullu deputy commissioner, superintendent of police and sub-divisional magistrate, observing that they failed to maintain public order and instead facilitated the organisation of largescale rave parties led by Israelis in Parvati Valley of Kullu district.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi directed the state government to transfer the said officials within a week of the order, and to initiate departmental proceedings against them. The order was pronounced on June 24 and the detailed copy was released on Saturday.

The bench further ordered the registration of an FIR and the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to probe the matter and initiate departmental proceedings against the three officers.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on rave parties and drug abuse in Kullu and Mandi districts, the HC observed that the officials failed to maintain public order and instead facilitated the organisation of large-scale rave parties despite prior warnings from the police about the possibility of drug consumption, trafficking and other unlawful activities.

The case pertains to an event organised at Green Forest-I and Green Forest-II in Grahan near Kasol from June 7 to 11 for which tickets were sold.

Local sources said the event was heavily attended by Israeli tourists and some of the Israeli nationals were among the primary organisers behind what they termed as 'Back to the mountain festival'.

The High Court also stated that the matter requires investigation into whether there was any tacit permission by authorities and collusion regarding the commercial organisation and large-scale consumption of drugs by the organisers.