Himachal Pradesh Climbs Literacy, Health, And Income Rankings Amid Climate Challenges
According to the Himachal Pradesh Human Development Report 2025, the state's average life expectancy is 72.6 years, higher than the national average of 69 years.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 7:39 AM IST
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh ranks high in the country in various indicators, including average age, per capita income, literacy rate, and a low infant mortality rate, according to the Himachal Pradesh Human Development Report 2025.
The 256-page report, prepared jointly by the Department of Environment, Science, Technology, and Climate Change, Government of Himachal Pradesh, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India, under the theme "Building the Future in a Climate-Impacted World," was released by the state Chief Minister, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday. Addressing the gathering, the CM said the report marks a significant milestone in assessing the state's progress through an independent, evidence-based approach.
"For the first time, the Government of Himachal Pradesh decided to get an independent assessment done through a third-party agency like the UNDP. This report reflects the positive policy response of our government over the past two and a half to three years," said CM Sukhu.
He added that despite a challenging fiscal situation, the state has been able to maintain a strong development performance. "Despite difficult geographical conditions, Himachal has performed well on many fronts. Himachal Pradesh's Human Development Index average is 0.78, which is higher than the national average of 0.63,” the CM said.
According to the report, Himachal's average life expectancy is 72.6 years, higher than the national average of 69 years. The state's literacy rate has reached 99.3 per cent, significantly exceeding the national literacy rate of 81 per cent. Similarly, Himachal's performance has improved in per capita income and other indicators.
“Himachal Pradesh recently achieved the distinction of being a fully literate state. A recent national survey ranked Himachal's literacy level as excellent. In the survey, Himachal ranked 5th in the country, compared to 21st in 2021. Furthermore, the infant mortality rate in Himachal Pradesh has dropped to 21 per 1,000 live births. This clearly demonstrates significant progress in the health sector," he added.
CM Sukhu further said that even amid economic adversity, the state’s focus remains on self-reliance and human dignity. He stated that Himachal has already experienced the serious consequences of climate change during this year's monsoon season.
Sukhu said climate change has emerged as a serious global issue, and if a sustainable solution is not worked out immediately, both present and future generations would have to face its severe consequences. According to the report, the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 46,000 crore over the past four years due to natural disasters and the impact of climate change.
“To protect the environment, Himachal has provided a five per cent interest subsidy in tribal areas and a four per cent interest subsidy in non-tribal areas for setting up ground-based solar energy projects ranging from 100 kilowatts to 2 megawatts under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Solar Energy Scheme. Himachal Pradesh aims to electrify public transport by 2030,” he added.
Sukhu emphasised the state's pioneering initiatives in social welfare and sustainable agriculture. "Himachal Pradesh is the first state in India to provide a minimum support price (MSP) for naturally grown crops like wheat, maize, barley, and raw turmeric, and also the first state to offer a support price for milk," he stated. "Moreover, Himachal is the first state where the government has legally adopted orphan children under the 'Children of the State' policy; here, the government itself is their mother and father," the CM said.
The Chief Minister noted that the Human Development Report 2025 highlights how the state's welfare schemes and environmental policies have improved social indicators despite natural disasters and fiscal pressures. He lauded UNDP's efforts to conduct an independent field-based assessment. "We appreciate the UNDP for carrying out this assessment on the ground. Their findings confirm that the state has made visible progress even in the face of disasters," Sukhu remarked.
The Chief Minister also said he would raise key fiscal issues during his upcoming visit to Delhi. Earlier, presenting the report, Dr Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative of UNDP India, lauded the state's leadership for pioneering a new development framework that integrates climate resilience with human progress.
"This is the first state Human Development Report in India that examines the intersection of human development and climate change," Dr Lusigi said. "We commend the Government of Himachal Pradesh for its leadership, and the Department of Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change for steering this report," she said.
Highlighting the key findings, she said the report introduces, for the first time, a Climate-Adjusted Human Development Index (CA-HDI), a new metric to assess how climate change reshapes development outcomes.
"The key message is clear: climate change is not only about the environment, it's about human development," she said. "In 2025, Himachal Pradesh witnessed floods in Kangra, landslides in Kullu, and record heat in Una. These events cost the state an estimated ₹4,300 crore -- nearly three times more than last year. Yet, the report gives us hope, showing that climate resilience and local wisdom can safeguard progress," she added.
Acknowledging the role of women in climate adaptation, she noted, "Women are leading this transformation in Himachal. Through self-help groups and local institutions, they are pioneering solutions in water management, clean energy, and sustainable agriculture." She also praised the state's use of technology for environmental monitoring.
