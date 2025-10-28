ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Climbs Literacy, Health, And Income Rankings Amid Climate Challenges

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh ranks high in the country in various indicators, including average age, per capita income, literacy rate, and a low infant mortality rate, according to the Himachal Pradesh Human Development Report 2025.

The 256-page report, prepared jointly by the Department of Environment, Science, Technology, and Climate Change, Government of Himachal Pradesh, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India, under the theme "Building the Future in a Climate-Impacted World," was released by the state Chief Minister, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday. Addressing the gathering, the CM said the report marks a significant milestone in assessing the state's progress through an independent, evidence-based approach.

"For the first time, the Government of Himachal Pradesh decided to get an independent assessment done through a third-party agency like the UNDP. This report reflects the positive policy response of our government over the past two and a half to three years," said CM Sukhu.

He added that despite a challenging fiscal situation, the state has been able to maintain a strong development performance. "Despite difficult geographical conditions, Himachal has performed well on many fronts. Himachal Pradesh's Human Development Index average is 0.78, which is higher than the national average of 0.63,” the CM said.

According to the report, Himachal's average life expectancy is 72.6 years, higher than the national average of 69 years. The state's literacy rate has reached 99.3 per cent, significantly exceeding the national literacy rate of 81 per cent. Similarly, Himachal's performance has improved in per capita income and other indicators.

“Himachal Pradesh recently achieved the distinction of being a fully literate state. A recent national survey ranked Himachal's literacy level as excellent. In the survey, Himachal ranked 5th in the country, compared to 21st in 2021. Furthermore, the infant mortality rate in Himachal Pradesh has dropped to 21 per 1,000 live births. This clearly demonstrates significant progress in the health sector," he added.

CM Sukhu further said that even amid economic adversity, the state’s focus remains on self-reliance and human dignity. He stated that Himachal has already experienced the serious consequences of climate change during this year's monsoon season.