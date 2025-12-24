ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Hospital Assault: Doctor Terminated For Attacking Patient At IGMC Shimla

Shimla: The senior resident doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital in Shimla, who was accused of assaulting a patient was terminated following an inquiry into the scuffle that happened at the pulmonary ward earlier this week.

According to an order issued by the director of Medical Education and Research on December 24, the action was taken on the basis of a preliminary report submitted by the Disciplinary Inquiry Committee of IGMC and a subsequent fact-finding inquiry ordered by the state government.

"On the basis of the facts brought on record and the findings of the Inquiry Committee, the competent authority is of the considered view that the acts committed by Dr Raghav Nirula constitute misconduct and violation of the Resident Doctor Policy, 2025. Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Clause 9 of the said policy, the services of Dr Raghav Nirula, Senior Resident, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, IGMC Shimla, are hereby terminated with immediate effect," reads the order.

The incident involved Dr Raghav Nirula, senior resident in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, and a 36-year-old male patient identified as Arjun. The hospital's disciplinary committee, in its initial findings, reported that a scuffle had taken place between the two and recommended that the doctor be sent on leave pending further investigation.