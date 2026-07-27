ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh's Chintpurni Temple 'Sugam Darshan' Pass Scam Via Digital Payment, FIR Filed

Una: Una Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons following a complaint lodged by the officials of Mata Shri Chintpurni Shaktipeeth temple in Himachal Pradesh over alleged financial irregularities in digital transactions related to passes.

The matter came to light while reviewing digital transactions for passes of 'Sugam Darshan', a streamlined queue-management service offered to pilgrims at the temple. Upon detecting suspicious digital transactions, the temple administration lodged a complaint at the local police station. After this, investigations were launched.

According to the complaint filed by temple official Sanjeev Prabhakar, "A review of the online records from July 19 revealed several 'Sugam Darshan' passes were issued from the same UPI transaction ID and mobile number for payments. Under normal circumstances, every digital payment generates a unique transaction ID so prima facie, the matter appears suspicious."