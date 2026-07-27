Himachal Pradesh's Chintpurni Temple 'Sugam Darshan' Pass Scam Via Digital Payment, FIR Filed
Temple authorities found several 'Sugam Darshan' passes of July 19 had same transaction ID and mobile number. Normally, every digital payment generates unique transaction ID.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Una: Una Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons following a complaint lodged by the officials of Mata Shri Chintpurni Shaktipeeth temple in Himachal Pradesh over alleged financial irregularities in digital transactions related to passes.
The matter came to light while reviewing digital transactions for passes of 'Sugam Darshan', a streamlined queue-management service offered to pilgrims at the temple. Upon detecting suspicious digital transactions, the temple administration lodged a complaint at the local police station. After this, investigations were launched.
According to the complaint filed by temple official Sanjeev Prabhakar, "A review of the online records from July 19 revealed several 'Sugam Darshan' passes were issued from the same UPI transaction ID and mobile number for payments. Under normal circumstances, every digital payment generates a unique transaction ID so prima facie, the matter appears suspicious."
Preliminary inquiry revealed that around 80 Sugam Darshan passes were issued on July 19. Since it was Sunday, the fee for each pass was Rs 500. Based on this, it is estimated that the temple trust may have suffered a potential revenue loss of around Rs 40,000.
The temple administration plans to scrutinise the records of all 'Sugam Darshan' passes issued before July 19 to determine if similar irregularities occurred on other days.
Paras Agarwal, co-Commissioner of the temple trust and SDM said, "It is premature to say whether this is a case of cyber fraud or involves the complicity of an employee. The true nature of the matter will only become clear after the investigation concludes. A detailed probe into all records of the 'Sugam Darshan' will be conducted and action will be taken against those found guilty."
Also Read