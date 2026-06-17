ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh High Court Issues Orders Halting Outsourced Recruitments In State

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued orders halting outsourced recruitments in the state. In its order, the High Court clarified that no appointments within the state government or government-affiliated undertakings shall violate the established Recruitment and Promotion Rules.

A division bench comprising Himachal High Court Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi observed that a halt to outsourced recruitment was essential. It said that it is arbitrary and discriminatory for the government to bypass Recruitment and Promotion Rules in favor of outsourcing.

The government cannot exploit the unemployed under the pretext of saving funds, it added. The Court noted that such policy decisions lead to the exploitation of a large number of people employed via outsourcing; despite the existence of vacancies, individuals are deprived of their statutory rights as the formal recruitment process is bypassed.