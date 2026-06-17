Himachal Pradesh High Court Issues Orders Halting Outsourced Recruitments In State
The High Court termed it arbitrary and discriminatory for the government to resort to outsourced recruitment bypassing recruitment and promotion rules, reports Rajneesh Kumar Sharma.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued orders halting outsourced recruitments in the state. In its order, the High Court clarified that no appointments within the state government or government-affiliated undertakings shall violate the established Recruitment and Promotion Rules.
A division bench comprising Himachal High Court Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi observed that a halt to outsourced recruitment was essential. It said that it is arbitrary and discriminatory for the government to bypass Recruitment and Promotion Rules in favor of outsourcing.
The government cannot exploit the unemployed under the pretext of saving funds, it added. The Court noted that such policy decisions lead to the exploitation of a large number of people employed via outsourcing; despite the existence of vacancies, individuals are deprived of their statutory rights as the formal recruitment process is bypassed.
The bench further said that the court was not being informed about the percentage of vacancies against which these outsourcing appointments were made. Data submitted to the Court indicates that a total of 17,114 individuals have been recruited on an outsourcing basis. These appointments have been made across a total of 42 institutions, including the High Court and the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Academy.
Specifically, appointments include 630 personnel in the Director General of Police's office, 542 in the Jal Shakti Department, 1,473 in the Electricity Corporation Limited, 632 in the Rural Development Department, 803 in the Directorate of Agriculture, 793 at the Agriculture University in Palampur, and 2,578 in the Directorate of Medical Education and Research. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 7.
During a previous hearing, the court was informed that personnel are initially recruited by the Health Department on an outsourced basis and subsequently absorbed into the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Patient Welfare Committee). Officials have thus created a covert channel through outsourced recruitment for undisclosed purposes. The state government informed the High Court that it lacked complete data regarding the total number of outsourced employees working across the government and its undertakings. The Court had ordered the Health Secretary and the Finance Secretary to appear personally to provide an explanation.
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