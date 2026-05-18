ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh HC Introduces Carpooling, Work-From-Home Measures To Save Fuel And Cut Costs

According to the circular, High Court judges have been encouraged to adopt carpooling arrangements in order to promote fuel conservation and efficient use of resources. Under the initiative, more than one judge may travel in the same vehicle whenever feasible to reduce fuel consumption.

The directions were issued by the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on the basis of circulars released by the Government of India’s Department of Personnel and Training and the Supreme Court. The new measures for High Court employees have come into immediate effect.

Shimla: Amid growing global energy concerns and following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued new guidelines to reduce fuel consumption and cut operational expenses.

The circular also allows 50 per cent of employees in each branch and section to work from home for up to two days a week. However, permission from the concerned Registrar will be mandatory before availing the facility.

The High Court has directed officials to ensure that office work is not affected and that adequate staff members remain physically present in the office at all times. It has also been clarified that employees permitted to work from home must remain available on phone throughout working hours and should report to the office immediately whenever required.

Concerned Registrars will prepare weekly rosters to ensure smooth functioning of court-related work. The circular further stated that if the nature of work in any branch does not permit work-from-home arrangements, the concerned Registrar will have the authority to restrict or completely discontinue the facility.

The move comes after an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM while addressing a rally in Hyderabad and a programme in Vadodara appealed people not to buy gold. He had also appealed people to reduce fuel consumption, make greater use of public transport and electric vehicles, amid the West Asia crisis, which has caused large-scale disruptions.