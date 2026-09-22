ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh High Court: Bank Can Recover Loan From Guarantor Without First Exhausting Options Against Borrower

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court, in a loan recovery case, held that a guarantor's liability to a bank is equal to that of the principal borrower. The court clarified that a bank or lender need not exhaust all recovery options against the principal borrower before proceeding against the guarantor.

The bank can, at its discretion, initiate recovery proceedings against either the principal borrower or the guarantor. Justice Romesh Verma dismissed a petition filed by the guarantors challenging a lower court order to auction their property.

The case concerns the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank, which filed a civil suit in 2012 seeking recovery of Rs 10,99,287 from the principal borrower, Akhil Steel Traders and its guarantors.

The principal borrower took a loan of Rs 10 lakh in 2009, for which the petitioners executed a guarantee deed.

On February 26, 2019, the Senior Civil Judge, Nadaun, Hamirpur district, ruled in favour of the bank and held all the defendants jointly liable to pay the amount along with interest at 12.50 per cent.

The judgment was not challenged before any court and consequently became final. The bank subsequently filed an execution petition to recover the outstanding amount.