Himachal Pradesh High Court: Bank Can Recover Loan From Guarantor Without First Exhausting Options Against Borrower
The 2019 judgment held all defendants jointly liable with 12.50 per cent interest, and no court ever heard a challenge to the decision.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST|
Updated : September 22, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court, in a loan recovery case, held that a guarantor's liability to a bank is equal to that of the principal borrower. The court clarified that a bank or lender need not exhaust all recovery options against the principal borrower before proceeding against the guarantor.
The bank can, at its discretion, initiate recovery proceedings against either the principal borrower or the guarantor. Justice Romesh Verma dismissed a petition filed by the guarantors challenging a lower court order to auction their property.
The case concerns the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank, which filed a civil suit in 2012 seeking recovery of Rs 10,99,287 from the principal borrower, Akhil Steel Traders and its guarantors.
The principal borrower took a loan of Rs 10 lakh in 2009, for which the petitioners executed a guarantee deed.
On February 26, 2019, the Senior Civil Judge, Nadaun, Hamirpur district, ruled in favour of the bank and held all the defendants jointly liable to pay the amount along with interest at 12.50 per cent.
The judgment was not challenged before any court and consequently became final. The bank subsequently filed an execution petition to recover the outstanding amount.
During the execution proceedings, the lower court issued warrants on March 28, 2026, to sell the guarantors' property.
The guarantors approached the High Court, arguing that the principal borrower had sufficient assets and that the bank should first recover the loan from the principal borrower.
The High Court rejected the argument and held that, unless the guarantee agreement contains a contrary provision, the guarantor's liability is equal to that of the principal borrower.
The court said a guarantor cannot impose a condition on the bank to exhaust all legal remedies against the principal borrower before seeking payment from the guarantor.
On this basis, the High Court dismissed the guarantors' petition.
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