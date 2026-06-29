ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Health Worker Crosses Gushing Stream On Bulldozer To Deliver Polio Vaccine For Children

Lahaul-Spiti: As lakhs of children receive the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) drops under the Pulse Polio immunization campaign across the country, a female health worker in Himachal Pradesh demonstrated remarkable dedication crossing a gushing stream on a bulldozer to administer the vaccine to children.

Paljom Butti, a health worker stationed at the Tingrat booth in Lahaul Valley as part of the National Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization Campaign, demonstrated remarkable dedication and courage amidst adverse conditions. She crossed the surging Mayar stream with the help of a bulldozer to deliver the polio dose to the children. Her dedication is being praised across the region.

On Sunday, the rising water level of the Mayar stream had completely disrupted movement, and there was no safe means available to cross it. Braving the strong currents, Paljom Butti decided to cross the stream on a bulldozer to reach her assigned area, ensuring the national Pulse Polio campaign remained uninterrupted.