Himachal Pradesh Health Worker Crosses Gushing Stream On Bulldozer To Deliver Polio Vaccine For Children
Paljom Butti, a health worker in Lahaul Valley crossed the surging Mayar stream on a bulldozer to deliver the polio dose to the children.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Lahaul-Spiti: As lakhs of children receive the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) drops under the Pulse Polio immunization campaign across the country, a female health worker in Himachal Pradesh demonstrated remarkable dedication crossing a gushing stream on a bulldozer to administer the vaccine to children.
Paljom Butti, a health worker stationed at the Tingrat booth in Lahaul Valley as part of the National Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization Campaign, demonstrated remarkable dedication and courage amidst adverse conditions. She crossed the surging Mayar stream with the help of a bulldozer to deliver the polio dose to the children. Her dedication is being praised across the region.
On Sunday, the rising water level of the Mayar stream had completely disrupted movement, and there was no safe means available to cross it. Braving the strong currents, Paljom Butti decided to cross the stream on a bulldozer to reach her assigned area, ensuring the national Pulse Polio campaign remained uninterrupted.
Despite the difficult circumstances, she ensured the campaign's success by administering the polio dose to the children on time. Local residents praised her spirit, noting that such dedication from health workers in remote and challenging areas is truly inspiring.
Meanwhile, Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana said that such hardworking and dedicated health workers are an inspiration to society and discharge their duties with complete sincerity and responsibility, even amidst natural challenges.
According to pediatrician Dr. Ankur Dhiman, polio is a highly infectious disease that spreads primarily through contaminated water and food. The virus directly attacks the body's nervous system. In severe cases, it can leave a child permanently disabled or paralyzed. Crucially, there is no cure for polio; vaccination is the only way to prevent it. Children aged birth to five years must be given the polio vaccine, regardless of whether they have received it previously.
Symptoms of Polio
- High fever and headache.
- Vomiting, diarrhea, and sore throat.
- Unusual stiffness in the neck and back.
- Weakness in the arms and legs.
- In severe cases, sudden numbness or paralysis in a part of the body.
Sometimes, children show no outward symptoms but may still be infected with the virus, posing a risk to other children.
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