ETV Bharat / state

Alarm And Road Barriers: Hamirpur Class 10 Student Builds Rs 7,000 Landslide Warning Model

Hamirpur: An alarm sounds, a red light comes on and barriers close on either side of a road. For Class 10 student Akshit Thakur, this is how a warning system could help keep people away from a slope showing signs of danger.

The student of SD Public School, Duggha, in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district has built a model called ‘Slope Sentinel AI’, designed to alert motorists and pedestrians to possible landslides and activate road barriers. Prepared in 15 to 20 days at a cost of around Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000, the project draws on a problem familiar to people travelling through the state’s hills during the monsoon.

Landslides and falling debris can leave road users with little time to react. Akshit wanted to explore whether sensors could pick up signs of danger and trigger a warning before people entered a vulnerable stretch. He gathered ideas and technical information from YouTube to develop his project.

Alarm And Road Barriers: Hamirpur Class 10 Student Builds Rs 7,000 Landslide Warning Model (ETV Bharat)

He said, “Three sensors have been installed in the model. The first soil sensor activates and lights a red light when it detects signs of ground slipping. The second rain sensor helps in measuring the rain and indicating possible danger based on its intensity. The third tilt sensor has been installed to detect the tilt and movement of the ground. Arrangements have been made to activate the warning system based on the signals received from these three sensors.”

The model uses an Arduino as its main controller. It reads the sensor signals and activates the warning system when the programmed thresholds are reached. A danger signal triggers an alarm and the mechanism that operates barriers on both sides of the road, demonstrating how traffic could be stopped from entering an affected stretch.

Arduino is an open-source electronics platform used in projects involving sensors, robotics and automated devices. Although Akshit has named his project ‘Slope Sentinel AI’, the description provided explains a sensor-based system operating through programmed parameters.

The teacher who guided Akshit praised the effort and said the project had potential for future use. According to the teacher, such a system could be useful in Himachal Pradesh’s upper hill regions and landslide-prone areas. Its possible application in other mountainous regions, including Nepal, could also be explored.