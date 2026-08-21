ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Govt Bans Analogue And Non-Dairy Paneer Sale Across State

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has banned the sale of analogue and non-dairy paneer in the state. Ashish Singhmar (IAS), representing the state government's Directorate of Health Safety and Regulation, has issued a notification to this effect.

According to the notification, products that use vegetable oil, fats, or non-milk ingredients—either wholly or partially—in place of milk fat, milk solids, or other milk ingredients cannot be sold under the name 'paneer'. Action will be taken against violators in accordance with food safety regulations.

The notification states that “paneer is a source of protein for vegetarians; and therefore, people’s health should not be compromised by the sale of analogue paneer. Hotels, restaurants, dhabas, hostel messes, and catering businesses must adhere to this rule. They are required to use only paneer that meets the prescribed standards. Relevant government agencies will take strict action against the preparation, storage, serving, or sale of analogue or non-dairy paneer as genuine paneer.”

The notification mandates that food business operators selling packaged paneer must clearly declare the product's true nature and composition on the label. Traders must also maintain records—such as purchase bills, invoices, and batch numbers—to enable food safety officers to verify the product's traceability during inspections.