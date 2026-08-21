Himachal Pradesh Govt Bans Analogue And Non-Dairy Paneer Sale Across State
According to the notification, products that use vegetable oil, fats, or non-milk ingredients in place of milk fat cannot be sold under the name 'paneer'.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 3:14 AM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has banned the sale of analogue and non-dairy paneer in the state. Ashish Singhmar (IAS), representing the state government's Directorate of Health Safety and Regulation, has issued a notification to this effect.
According to the notification, products that use vegetable oil, fats, or non-milk ingredients—either wholly or partially—in place of milk fat, milk solids, or other milk ingredients cannot be sold under the name 'paneer'. Action will be taken against violators in accordance with food safety regulations.
The notification states that “paneer is a source of protein for vegetarians; and therefore, people’s health should not be compromised by the sale of analogue paneer. Hotels, restaurants, dhabas, hostel messes, and catering businesses must adhere to this rule. They are required to use only paneer that meets the prescribed standards. Relevant government agencies will take strict action against the preparation, storage, serving, or sale of analogue or non-dairy paneer as genuine paneer.”
The notification mandates that food business operators selling packaged paneer must clearly declare the product's true nature and composition on the label. Traders must also maintain records—such as purchase bills, invoices, and batch numbers—to enable food safety officers to verify the product's traceability during inspections.
Government agencies are authorised to collect samples and initiate legal action if any suspicion arises. If a product is found to violate standards during inspection, measures such as seizure, recall, disposal, or destruction may be taken. Violating food business operators will face action under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act regarding sub-standard, misbranded, or unsafe food products.
The notification confirms that the ban on analogue paneer applies across the entire state. Instructions have been issued to all relevant food business operators and food service establishments to comply with this.
The analogue cheese is produced using very little milk and is manufactured through synthetic processes. This cheese looks exactly like genuine cheese and is often made using cheap vegetable oils, whereas authentic cheese is prepared from pure cow or buffalo milk. Since analogue cheese is cheaper than the real product, restaurants and similar establishments often opt for it.