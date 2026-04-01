ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Govt Availed Rs 35,555 Crore Loan In Three Years

Shimla: The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has availed a Rs 35,555 crore loan over three years. By January alone, the total debt burden of the state had already crossed the Rs one lakh crore mark, standing at Rs 1,01,863 crore.

The government will have to pay an interest of Rs 6,694 crore on the outstanding loan for the financial year 2025-26, and the amount is projected to rise to Rs 7,272 crore in the current financial year.

In response to a joint query submitted by BJP MLAs Prakash Rana, Randhir Sharma, Rakesh Jamwal, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, and Sudhir Sharma during the budget session of the Assembly, Chief Minister Sukhu provided detailed information on the true picture of the state's financial health.

He said the state's revenue receipts for 2023-24 were Rs 39,173 crore, which increased to Rs 40,873 crore in the next fiscal. However, it declined to Rs 34,316 crore in FY2025-26. Revenue receipts comprise income derived from the state's own resources, its share in central taxes, and grants received from the Centre. Other non-debt capital receipts, such as income generated from the recovery of loans extended to various departments and undertakings of the state government, are also part of it.

Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh generated an income of Rs 14,856 crore from its own resources in 2023-24, which increased to Rs 16,470 crore in the next fiscal. However, the income amount dropped to Rs 15,666 crore in FY2025-26.

As its share in central taxes, the state received Rs 9,375 crore, Rs 10,681 crore, and Rs 9,460 crore in 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26, respectively. In the form of Central grants, Himachal received Rs 14,942 crore, Rs 13,722 crore, and Rs 9,190 crore, respectively, over the aforementioned three-year period, the Chief Minister informed.