Himachal Pradesh Government Sets Up Special Team On Reserved Forest Land
The special team will probe into whether any reserved forest land has been allotted for any purpose other than forestry.
Shimla: Following a Supreme Court's directive to prevent misuse of forest land, Himachal Pradesh government has set up a special team headed by the additional chief secretary to investigate various aspects of reserved forests here. The team will submit its report to the Central Empowered Committee within May 14, 2026.
The team will primarily probe into whether any portion of reserved forest land under the possession of the revenue department has been allotted to any private individual or institution for any purpose other than forestry.
Headed by the additional chief secretary of the forest department, the team includes the additional chief secretary of the revenue department, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), director of land records, and the district forest lawyer. The additional PCCF has been appointed as the team's member secretary.
The team will expand its investigation into various aspects of reserved forest land. Records of individuals or organisations, that have encroached reserved forest land, will be compiled. The team will also determine whether the revenue department has allotted reserved forest land to anyone and whether any commercial activities other than forestry are being conducted on that land.
The Himachal Pradesh government's move comes in pursuance of the Supreme Court May 15, 2025 order on TS Godavarman vs. Union of India case. This is a landmark Supreme Court case initiated in 1995 to stop deforestation in Nilgris region and then expanded to cover forest conservation across India.
TS Godavarman, a retired forest officer from Tamil Nadu, had filed a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court in 1995, raising concerns about forest land and the environment. Godavarman was concerned about deforestation in the Nilgiris. The petition requested the Supreme Court to pass appropriate orders regarding forest conservation. It also called for orders to be issued to all to comply with forest conservation regulations. The petition primarily addressed forest conservation concerns. The Supreme Court issued its first directives on this issue in December 1996.
The Supreme Court expanded the scope of the petition to include states across the country. The apex court's initial directive, in reference to Himachal Pradesh, stated that tree felling would not be permitted in any public or private forest area. The provisions of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, would be strictly enforced. Orders were issued in this matter to all states, based on their respective circumstances and forest area. The next hearing of the case was held on February 25, 1997, and the Supreme Court subsequently issued orders to state governments from time to time.
Following the Supreme Court's order of May 15, 2025, Himachal Pradesh has formed the special team to address issues pertaining to reserve forest land and its report will be submitted by May 2026.
