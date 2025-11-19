ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Government Sets Up Special Team On Reserved Forest Land

Shimla: Following a Supreme Court's directive to prevent misuse of forest land, Himachal Pradesh government has set up a special team headed by the additional chief secretary to investigate various aspects of reserved forests here. The team will submit its report to the Central Empowered Committee within May 14, 2026.

The team will primarily probe into whether any portion of reserved forest land under the possession of the revenue department has been allotted to any private individual or institution for any purpose other than forestry.

Headed by the additional chief secretary of the forest department, the team includes the additional chief secretary of the revenue department, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), director of land records, and the district forest lawyer. The additional PCCF has been appointed as the team's member secretary.

The team will expand its investigation into various aspects of reserved forest land. Records of individuals or organisations, that have encroached reserved forest land, will be compiled. The team will also determine whether the revenue department has allotted reserved forest land to anyone and whether any commercial activities other than forestry are being conducted on that land.