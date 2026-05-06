ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Govt Seeks Report From School Board After Bizarre Errors In Class 6 Textbook

Serious and funny mistakes were found in an English edition Class 6 textbook in Himachal Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has sought a report from the state's board of school education after bizarre and funny mistakes were found in an English edition Class 6 textbook.

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar told ETV Bharat that a detailed report regarding these errors has been sought from the Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

He also said that further action would be taken once the report is received. On the other hand, the Secretary of the Board of School Education has apprised the Education Secretary that the matter has been examined, and the process to rectify the errors has already been initiated.

In the Class 6 English edition textbook on 'Folk Culture and Yoga,' the district of Kinnaur has been erroneously printed as 'Transgender.' It is evident that in the era of AI and ChatGPT, an app was used which mistook 'Kinnaur' for 'Kinnar' (a term often associated with the transgender community) and translated it accordingly.