Himachal Pradesh Drug Haul: 2 Held, 11 Policemen Dismissed

Bilaspur: As part of anti-drug drive launched by in Himachal Pradesh government, drug traffickers are being apprehended by the police almost daily. In the latest incident, a team from Sadar Police Station conducted a major operation at a checkpoint at Sungal.

During this operation, police arrested a policeman and a government employee working in the electricity board with heroin. Police recovered 2.85 grams of heroin and cash from the accused. "We have arrested two persons with 2.85 grams of heroin. Further, legal action will be taken under the NDPS Act. One of the arrested accused is a police officer, and the other is an employee of the Bilaspur Electricity Board," said Sandeep Dhawal, SP of Bilaspur.

The police team, led by Sadar station house officer Rajesh Parashar, had set up a regular roadblock in the Sungal area. During this time, a suspicious vehicle approached the checkpoint, which the police stopped for inspection. The policeman and the government employee, who were in the vehicle, were arrested with 2.85 grams of heroin.

The accused arrested with heroin have been identified as Vishal and Surendra. Vishal is a police officer currently posted on deputation as a driver in the Vigilance Wing. Surendra is a Class IV employee in the Electricity Board. The police also recovered Rs. 17,500 in cash from the two accused.