ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Defers Salaries Of CM, Ministers, Bureaucrats & Police By Six Months

Shimla: Presenting a Rs 54,928-crore budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the state assembly, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said a portion of the salaries of the Chief Minister, deputy chief minister, cabinet ministers, IAS officers, DGP, and other officials has been temporarily deferred for a period of six months to manage an economic crisis.

"As part of a policy of 'fiscal discipline', a portion of the salaries of individuals ranging from the chief minister, ministers, and MLAs to senior officials will be temporarily deferred for the next six months. Additionally, 20% of the salaries of all chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, and deputy chairpersons of various corporations and boards will remain deferred for the same period," Sukhu informed the assembly.

However, Class III and Class IV employees will receive their full salaries, and there has been no reduction in the pensions of retirees.

While the CM has voluntarily deferred 50% of his own salary, that of the deputy chief minister and cabinet ministers has been deferred by 30%. The Congress MLAs will forego 20% of their salaries, and Speaker Kuldeep Pathania has also voluntarily opted to be included in this list.

The salaries of officials holding the rank of chief secretary or additional chief secretary have been deferred by 30%, and for secretaries, this reduction will amount to 20%.