Himachal Pradesh Defers Salaries Of CM, Ministers, Bureaucrats & Police By Six Months
Presenting a Rs 54,928-crore budget, CM Sukhu said it was taken as part of 'fiscal discipline' and will be restored after the financial condition improves.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Shimla: Presenting a Rs 54,928-crore budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the state assembly, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said a portion of the salaries of the Chief Minister, deputy chief minister, cabinet ministers, IAS officers, DGP, and other officials has been temporarily deferred for a period of six months to manage an economic crisis.
"As part of a policy of 'fiscal discipline', a portion of the salaries of individuals ranging from the chief minister, ministers, and MLAs to senior officials will be temporarily deferred for the next six months. Additionally, 20% of the salaries of all chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, and deputy chairpersons of various corporations and boards will remain deferred for the same period," Sukhu informed the assembly.
However, Class III and Class IV employees will receive their full salaries, and there has been no reduction in the pensions of retirees.
While the CM has voluntarily deferred 50% of his own salary, that of the deputy chief minister and cabinet ministers has been deferred by 30%. The Congress MLAs will forego 20% of their salaries, and Speaker Kuldeep Pathania has also voluntarily opted to be included in this list.
The salaries of officials holding the rank of chief secretary or additional chief secretary have been deferred by 30%, and for secretaries, this reduction will amount to 20%.
This measure will also impact senior officials in the police and forest departments. The salaries of the DGP and ADGP will be deferred by 30%, while a 20% deduction will be made from the salaries of officers ranging from the rank of IG and DIG down to SSP and SP. Likewise, 30% of the salaries of the head of the forest department and the additional PCCF will be withheld, as will 20% of the salaries of officers subordinate to them. Additionally, 3% of the salaries of Group A and B officers will be deferred for a period of six months.
The government has also clarified that boards, corporations, PSUs, autonomous bodies, universities, and institutions receiving grants or budgetary assistance from the government are expected to implement this decision in alignment with the government's directive.
Respecting the independence of the judiciary, the Chief Minister expressed the government's hope that the High Court would provide guidance and accord its consent to the temporary deferment of 20% of salaries at the level of district and additional district judges, and 3% at the Group A and B officials within judicial institutions. Sukhu has urged the judiciary to consider, at its own discretion, deferring up to 30% of salaries.
He further clarified that the withheld amounts will be reimbursed once the financial situation improves. The size of the budget has decreased by Rs 3,586 crore this year compared to Rs 58,514 crore in the previous financial year.
Sukhu started his speech by saying that the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant (RDG) has impacted the annual budget and accused the BJP of not supporting the state's interests. "The opposition BJP has not sided with the state in these hard times, and history will never forget them," Sukhu said, drawing immediate reaction from the BJP members.
Also Read