Himachal Pradesh Cracks The Whip On Non-Performing Teachers
The action to withhold increments and made adverse entries in the ACRs is aimed at making the teachers accountable
Published : October 29, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST|
Updated : October 29, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Shimla: In a bid to make teachers accountable, the Department of School Education in Himachal Pradesh has initiated action against those who have failed to deliver desired results in Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.
In the first phase, the Department has issued orders to withhold annual increments of 24 teachers, including 18 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and six lecturers, after less than 25% students passed their exams. This action has led to outrage among teachers in whose subjects the students achieved results that were far below the prescribed standards.
The Department initially issued show-cause notices to the teachers concerned while seeking their explanations. The action has been taken after assessing their responses and not getting a satisfactory explanation. The orders in this regard have been issued by Director of School Education Ashish Kohli.
Notices to 50 teachers, action against 24
The Directorate of School Education had issued show-cause notices to a total of 50 teachers who achieved less than 25% results in the Board exams. The decision to withhold annual salary increments has been taken for 24 of these 50 teachers. The responses of the remaining teachers are being evaluated.
According to the Department officials, after receiving the responses of other teachers and completing their audits, action will be taken against them as per the rules. Consequently, other teachers who achieved poor exam results may also face departmental action.
Adverse entries to be recorded in the ACRs
As part of the departmental action, poor performance of Principals and Head Teachers will be recorded in their Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) while an annual increment of the teachers will be withheld. Adverse entries in ACRs may also impact the promotion opportunities of the Principals and Head Teachers.
Action of the cards against SMC teachers as well
It is learnt that preparations are underway to take action against teachers appointed under the School Management Committee (SMC). The Department has conveyed that cases of poor board exam results will be taken seriously and accountability will be fixed. Following the action against 24 teachers, the Department is now examining the responses of other teachers who were served show cause notices on the basis of which further action will be taken.
A similar exercise was reportedly carried out in the state last year as well, and 139 teachers had been served show cause notices. Action was eventually taken against 109 teachers whose annual increment was withheld and negative ACR entries were made for 14 others.
The decision to repeat the same exercise this year was reportedly taken in August. It was decided that the Deputy Directors of the Department would visit the schools showing poor results to evaluate the reasons for the same.
Also Read: