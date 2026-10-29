ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Cracks The Whip On Non-Performing Teachers

File photo of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: In a bid to make teachers accountable, the Department of School Education in Himachal Pradesh has initiated action against those who have failed to deliver desired results in Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

In the first phase, the Department has issued orders to withhold annual increments of 24 teachers, including 18 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and six lecturers, after less than 25% students passed their exams. This action has led to outrage among teachers in whose subjects the students achieved results that were far below the prescribed standards.

The Department initially issued show-cause notices to the teachers concerned while seeking their explanations. The action has been taken after assessing their responses and not getting a satisfactory explanation. The orders in this regard have been issued by Director of School Education Ashish Kohli. Notices to 50 teachers, action against 24 The Directorate of School Education had issued show-cause notices to a total of 50 teachers who achieved less than 25% results in the Board exams. The decision to withhold annual salary increments has been taken for 24 of these 50 teachers. The responses of the remaining teachers are being evaluated. According to the Department officials, after receiving the responses of other teachers and completing their audits, action will be taken against them as per the rules. Consequently, other teachers who achieved poor exam results may also face departmental action. Adverse entries to be recorded in the ACRs