Himachal Pradesh Comes To Halt As Snow Blocks 1,291 Roads; Tourists Stuck In Most Places
Following the disruption, tourists are stranded near Manali after heavy snowfall closed over 1,000 roads and caused widespread power outages.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Shimla/Kullu: After a nearly three-month dry spell, the season’s first major snowfall in Himachal Pradesh has brought hope to farmers and orchardists. However, heavy snow has severely disrupted daily life across the state. On the second day of snowfall, 1,291 roads remain closed, completely cutting off several remote areas.
Essential services have been affected, with around 4,800 power distribution transformers disrupted, leaving many regions without electricity. District administrations have begun snow-clearing operations and advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel.
Conditions are most challenging in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu, Shimla and Mandi, where supplies of daily essentials, medicines and fuel have been impacted, and many schools and colleges remain closed. The Public Works Department (PWD) has launched restoration work on a war footing to reopen roads and restore connectivity.
Manali Road Blocked, Tourists Stranded
With the year’s first long weekend and fresh snowfall in the hills, tourist footfall surged across Himachal. In the Kullu district, heavy snowfall has badly affected the Patlikuhal-Manali road. From Friday evening, the administration stopped vehicles in Kullu, preventing many tourists from reaching their hotels in Manali.
Several tourists had to spend the night in their vehicles because there was no accommodation along the route. Though vehicles were halted at safe points, drivers and tourists faced hardships.
Continuous snowfall made roads slippery, causing vehicles to skid and increasing the risk of accidents. Traffic near Ramshila on the Jia road was stopped, and police urged drivers to halt only at safe locations.
Snow clearance began Saturday after a slight improvement in the weather. Authorities said traffic toward Manali will resume only after the snow is fully cleared. The Manali-Lahaul road via the Atal Tunnel remains completely closed. Many tourists who reached Manali are also stranded there due to continued snowfall.
Tourist Jagjit Singh from Haryana said they travelled with family and had hotel bookings in Manali, but snowfall prevented them from reaching. “We had to take a hotel on the way and hope to reach Manali by Saturday evening,” he said.
Driver Gurmeet Singh from Delhi said, “We had 12 tourists who had bookings in Manali, but the police stopped the vehicle due to heavy snowfall. We had to spend the night in the vehicle as no hotel arrangement was available. Now we have reached Patlikuhal and hope to reach Manali by evening.”
SP Kullu Madan Lal Kaushal said police personnel are deployed at Patlikuhal, and vehicles from other states are being stopped there. Due to heavy snowfall at Jalori Pass in the Banjar subdivision, tourists are being allowed only up to Jibhi and Ghyagi.
Rescue, Relief And Administration Measures
In Raghupur Garh (Banjar subdivision), 12 stranded tourists were rescued and brought safely to Jibhi, where accommodation was arranged. In Manali, stranded drivers and tourists are being provided food and drinking water. A roadside medical camp has been set up to check travellers’ health.
After receiving reports of people stranded on roads, the revenue department staff were sent with food and juice. Those facing health issues were taken for medical check-ups. Snow clearance has been intensified and the Manali road is expected to reopen for vehicles by evening. Work is also underway to restore electricity and water supply schemes.
Saturday afternoon saw partial improvement in the weather in the Kullu Valley, with light sunshine after heavy snowfall, bringing relief to local residents.
Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Ravishe said stranded drivers have been contacted and provided food. The Manali Municipal Council is clearing snow within the town areas. Electricity supply will be restored in many places by evening, though heavily affected areas may take longer.
Road Restoration And Machinery Deployment
PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said, “Out of 1,291 closed roads, 655 will be opened by this evening. A target of 299 roads has been set for tomorrow, and another 344 roads will be reopened on January 26 and 27.”
He added that snowfall may continue, but machinery is already deployed. A total of 385 machines, including JCBs, are working in the field. More machinery will be sent if required, but he stressed that resources must not be misused.
He said past irregularities occurred in the name of snow clearance, so deployment is being closely monitored. Preparations had been completed in advance, and he remains in constant contact with officials.
Yellow Alert And Weather Outlook
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy snowfall on January 27. Landslide and avalanche risks remain high. Power cuts and road blockages could pose difficulties for the elderly, children and patients in rural areas.
- On January 24, plains will remain clear while mid and higher hills may see light precipitation at isolated places.
- On January 25, plains and mid-hills will remain clear, while higher reaches may receive light precipitation.
- On January 26, plains may receive light rain, while mid- and high-altitude areas may see light to moderate rain and snowfall.
- A similar widespread precipitation event is expected on January 27.
- Light rain may occur on January 28.
- The weather is expected to clear on January 29.
Relief For Farmers And Orchardists
Despite hardships, the agriculture and horticulture sectors are relieved. Snowfall is beneficial for apple, pear, peach and cherry crops. Experts say adequate snow increases soil moisture, reduces pest and disease pressure, and improves production prospects. Melting snow will recharge rivers, streams and water sources, reducing the risk of summer water shortages.
