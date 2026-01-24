ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Comes To Halt As Snow Blocks 1,291 Roads; Tourists Stuck In Most Places

Shimla/Kullu: After a nearly three-month dry spell, the season’s first major snowfall in Himachal Pradesh has brought hope to farmers and orchardists. However, heavy snow has severely disrupted daily life across the state. On the second day of snowfall, 1,291 roads remain closed, completely cutting off several remote areas.

Essential services have been affected, with around 4,800 power distribution transformers disrupted, leaving many regions without electricity. District administrations have begun snow-clearing operations and advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

Conditions are most challenging in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu, Shimla and Mandi, where supplies of daily essentials, medicines and fuel have been impacted, and many schools and colleges remain closed. The Public Works Department (PWD) has launched restoration work on a war footing to reopen roads and restore connectivity.

Manali Road Blocked, Tourists Stranded

With the year’s first long weekend and fresh snowfall in the hills, tourist footfall surged across Himachal. In the Kullu district, heavy snowfall has badly affected the Patlikuhal-Manali road. From Friday evening, the administration stopped vehicles in Kullu, preventing many tourists from reaching their hotels in Manali.

Several tourists had to spend the night in their vehicles because there was no accommodation along the route. Though vehicles were halted at safe points, drivers and tourists faced hardships.

Continuous snowfall made roads slippery, causing vehicles to skid and increasing the risk of accidents. Traffic near Ramshila on the Jia road was stopped, and police urged drivers to halt only at safe locations.

Snow clearance began Saturday after a slight improvement in the weather. Authorities said traffic toward Manali will resume only after the snow is fully cleared. The Manali-Lahaul road via the Atal Tunnel remains completely closed. Many tourists who reached Manali are also stranded there due to continued snowfall.

Tourist Jagjit Singh from Haryana said they travelled with family and had hotel bookings in Manali, but snowfall prevented them from reaching. “We had to take a hotel on the way and hope to reach Manali by Saturday evening,” he said.

Driver Gurmeet Singh from Delhi said, “We had 12 tourists who had bookings in Manali, but the police stopped the vehicle due to heavy snowfall. We had to spend the night in the vehicle as no hotel arrangement was available. Now we have reached Patlikuhal and hope to reach Manali by evening.”

SP Kullu Madan Lal Kaushal said police personnel are deployed at Patlikuhal, and vehicles from other states are being stopped there. Due to heavy snowfall at Jalori Pass in the Banjar subdivision, tourists are being allowed only up to Jibhi and Ghyagi.

