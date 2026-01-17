ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh CM Hints Of Cabinet Reshuffle In Coming Days

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hinted of a cabinet reshuffle in the state in the coming days.

Sukhu said this while speaking to reporters upon his return from Delhi where he met several Union ministers. The Chief Minister's meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during his visit to Delhi is being considered extremely important. Political analysts believe that the Sukhu and Kharge likely discussed coordination between the organization and the government, the performance of ministers, and future strategy. The hints of a cabinet reshuffle following this meeting have further fueled such speculations.

The Chief Minister said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured him that the adoption of a region-specific approach while finalising fiscal devolution, grants, and disaster management frameworks would be examined.

The step would help ensure that hill states like Himachal Pradesh receive adequate support to meet their developmental needs and disaster-resilience challenges, he said. Sukhu said Sitharaman also assured him that the state's request for financial support by allowing additional borrowing of two per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) would be considered, and so would the state of orchardists.