ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Clears Industrial Hemp Cultivation, Eyes Rs 2,000 Crore Annual Revenue Boost

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has approved amendments to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to allow regulated farming of the crop in the state.

The decision was approved by the state cabinet after considering studies on the economic and medicinal potential of hemp. The move is expected to generate employment opportunities in rural areas, and it is expected to contribute between Rs 500 crore and Rs 2,000 crore annually to the state revenue.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the initiative is a "Green to Gold" campaign and that it has the potential to boost the rural economy through sustainable agriculture and industrial development.

In 2023, the state government had constituted a committee to explore the feasibility of hemp cultivation in Himachal Pradesh. The panel was chaired by Cabinet Minister Jagat Singh Negi, with BJP MLA Hans Raj and neurosurgeon-turned-politician Janak Raj. The committee studied models adopted by states such as Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh before submitting its recommendations.