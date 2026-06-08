Himachal Pradesh Clears Industrial Hemp Cultivation, Eyes Rs 2,000 Crore Annual Revenue Boost
The move is expected to generate employment opportunities in rural areas and is expected to contribute between Rs 2,000 crore annually to the state revenue.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has approved amendments to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to allow regulated farming of the crop in the state.
The decision was approved by the state cabinet after considering studies on the economic and medicinal potential of hemp. The move is expected to generate employment opportunities in rural areas, and it is expected to contribute between Rs 500 crore and Rs 2,000 crore annually to the state revenue.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the initiative is a "Green to Gold" campaign and that it has the potential to boost the rural economy through sustainable agriculture and industrial development.
In 2023, the state government had constituted a committee to explore the feasibility of hemp cultivation in Himachal Pradesh. The panel was chaired by Cabinet Minister Jagat Singh Negi, with BJP MLA Hans Raj and neurosurgeon-turned-politician Janak Raj. The committee studied models adopted by states such as Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh before submitting its recommendations.
The committee also recommended amendments to the NDPS Act before commercial cultivation could begin. After the cabinet's approval, the government will formulate standard operating procedures (SOPs). It will also establish a state-level tribunal to oversee approvals, and create a seed bank to supply certified hemp seeds to interested farmers.
Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya in Palampur will provide research and technical support for the project. Authorities are also working out to see if there's availability of low-THC hemp varieties that contain no more than 0.3 per cent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis. The committee recommends sourcing low-THC seeds from farms in Selakui, Uttarakhand.
Ayurvedic expert Jaiveer Singh said hemp seeds are rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids and amino acids, which make them beneficial for cardiovascular health. He also said that hemp products are being studied for their potential role in managing the side effects of chemotherapy and other medical conditions.
Apart from healthcare, fibres of the hemp can be used in textiles, footwear, construction materials, utensils, biodegradable bottles, and other eco-friendly products. Additionally, hemp-based products could help reduce dependency on plastic and other environmentally harmful materials.
Read More: