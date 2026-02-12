ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: Pesticide For Apple Found In Shimla Drinking Water Supply, Probe On

Water supply to the village was stopped after pesticide contamination was detected. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Shimla: An alarming incident has surfaced in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh, triggering panic among villagers. It is alleged that poison was mixed in a water tank that supplies drinking water to the entire village.

Fortunately, the alertness of a local resident exposed the matter in time and the tank was emptied, preventing a possible tragedy. Water samples were sent for testing and the findings have raised serious concerns. Police have begun an investigation following complaints from residents.

The case has come to light in Breshtu village near Tikker in Rohru subdivision. Locals claim that an unknown person added an apple pesticide to the water supply serving around 30 households.

Nearly 200 people live in the village. After receiving the information, police registered a case, while the Jal Shakti Department collected samples that confirmed the presence of chemicals used in orchards.

Pesticide Smell In Water

Residents said the supply arrived as usual. On Sunday, Adarsh Sharma noticed a strange smell while drinking water from a tap. He immediately alerted other villagers and informed the Jal Shakti Department. Acting swiftly, officials drained the tank and cut off supplies to homes. Laboratory testing later confirmed contamination.