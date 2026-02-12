Himachal Pradesh: Pesticide For Apple Found In Shimla Drinking Water Supply, Probe On
A villager detected a pesticide smell in the tap water, prompting authorities to drain the tank and prevent a potential tragedy in Shimla district.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Shimla: An alarming incident has surfaced in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh, triggering panic among villagers. It is alleged that poison was mixed in a water tank that supplies drinking water to the entire village.
Fortunately, the alertness of a local resident exposed the matter in time and the tank was emptied, preventing a possible tragedy. Water samples were sent for testing and the findings have raised serious concerns. Police have begun an investigation following complaints from residents.
The case has come to light in Breshtu village near Tikker in Rohru subdivision. Locals claim that an unknown person added an apple pesticide to the water supply serving around 30 households.
Nearly 200 people live in the village. After receiving the information, police registered a case, while the Jal Shakti Department collected samples that confirmed the presence of chemicals used in orchards.
Pesticide Smell In Water
Residents said the supply arrived as usual. On Sunday, Adarsh Sharma noticed a strange smell while drinking water from a tap. He immediately alerted other villagers and informed the Jal Shakti Department. Acting swiftly, officials drained the tank and cut off supplies to homes. Laboratory testing later confirmed contamination.
Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Bhupender Kumar said evidence of apple pesticide had been found in the water.
Complaint Lodged With Police
Eyewitness Adarsh Sharma said, “I filled a glass of water and noticed a strange smell like apple pesticide. I informed the villagers, who also found the odour and shut off their taps. The department collected samples, and the report confirmed the presence of poison. This water goes to the whole village. If consumed, lives could have been lost. We have lodged a police complaint.”
Horticulture expert Dr SP Bhardwaj said the pesticide used to protect apple crops, chemicals designed to kill insects or fungi harmful to apples, if consumed accidentally or deliberately, can cause a serious health emergency. The chemicals can directly affect the nervous, respiratory and digestive systems and may even lead to death.
Confirming the ordeal, SP Gaurav Singh stated that police are urgently exploring all possibilities. A case has been filed against unidentified persons, and further action is moving swiftly.
