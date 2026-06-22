Why Himachal Pradesh's Apple Cart Stands On A Slippery Path
Lack of snowfall, untimely rains and constantly changing temperatures are threatening a steep decline in apple production in Himachal Pradesh | Reports Rashmiraj Bharadwaj.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Shimla: The apple sector in Himachal Pradesh is facing significant challenges this year due to a lack of snowfall, untimely rains, and erratic temperatures.
Known as India's 'Apple basket', the state is looking at a steep decline in its apple production this year. The annual production that normally stands between 2.5 crore and 4 crore boxes is expected to shrink to just around 1 crore boxes this year.
One of the progressive apple growers, Sanjeev Chauhan, narrated why he fears the production will nosedive.
"Over the last few years, constant weather changes have adversely affected apple production. Premature heat, changes in snowfall and rainfall patterns, along with adverse weather conditions during flowering, are all damaging the crop. Consequently, apple harvest in the lower belt of the state has declined to only 10% to 20% as compared to last year. Meanwhile, the harvest in the middle belt is estimated to be around 30% to 40%," Chauhan told ETV Bharat.
He said the situation is relatively better in the higher altitudes, but even there, the production is expected to shrink by about 50%.
A good apple harvest boosts the state's economy and provides direct and indirect employment to lakhs of people. But the weather has played truant this year.
In Shimla district, which produces the maximum apples, the lack of expected snowfall in winter, frequent fluctuations in temperature, insufficient chilling hours and unseasonal rain and hail during flowering have severely impacted the crop. Many orchardists expect a 60% to 70% decline in production.
The scenario at Bakhaul Panchayat of Shimla district, where Pradeep Chauhan has been successfully growing fruits for years, reflects the impact of weather on orchards.
"Due to a lack of significant snowfall, the trees didn't get the necessary chilling hours. Then, at the time of flowering, unseasonal rains disrupted the pollination, severely impacting the fruit set rate on the trees. While the orchard produced thousands of boxes every year, this time the production is expected to be barely 1,000 boxes. The income from the crop won't even cover the input costs," he said.
Horticulture expert SP Bhardwaj said the number of chilling hours required varies for different fruits and their varieties.
The popular Red Delicious apple variety, he said, requires the maximum chilling time of around 1,200 hours while Royal apples require 1,000 to 1,100 hours.
"Spur varieties require 800 to 900 hours and Gala varieties require 700 to 800 hours. Not only apples, but also other stone fruits and temperate fruits require adequate chilling for good yields. Plums and apricots require 300 to 400 hours, pears 700 to 800 hours, grapes 300 to 400 hours and cherries require approximately 1,200 hours of chilling," the expert said.
The decline in production is set to hit the employment prospects of labourers, packaging staff, transporters and others. The horticulture sector provides employment avenues to 12 lakh people in the Himalayan state. The government aims to expand the fruit industry to a Rs 6,000 crore enterprise from the current Rs 5,000 crore but the changing weather conditions are a big hurdle.
Anant Ram, who grows apples in Kotkhai of Shimla district, is looking at a decline from 2,000 boxes to merely 300 this year. His is a case study of how the impact of climate change is no longer limited to statistics but is directly affecting farmers' incomes and futures.
The apple production in Himachal has been experiencing constant fluctuations over the last decade because of the vagaries of the weather. While some years saw record production, others saw relatively low harvests. In 2025-26, the state produced 3,49,93,800 boxes while the production in the previous year was 2,51,47,400 boxes. The state had produced 2,34,06,700 boxes in 2016-17, while the figure was 3,88,56,300 boxes in 2015-16.
Harsh winters with ample snowfall are the backbone of the state’s horticultural economy.
Bhardwaj explained that if trees don't get the required chilling hours, flowering is affected, fruit setting is weakened and production can decline significantly.
"Chilling hours refer to the hours when temperatures remain within a certain range and fruit trees complete their dormancy. This process is crucial for healthy growth, uniform flowering and production of better-quality fruits," he said.
In Himachal Pradesh, horticulture is carried out over 237,368 hectares of land, accounting for 26% of the total agricultural area. Apple accounts for 77.58% of the total fruit production.
From 1950-51 to 2024-25, the area under apple cultivation increased from 400 hectares to 116,338 hectares. However, it is a matter of concern that while the area under horticulture is continuously increasing, the production is not keeping pace.
Ramlal, a fruit grower who has been awarded eight national awards, said excessive rainfall during last year's monsoon caused premature defoliation of apple trees, depriving them of the necessary nutrients. "Then lack of timely and adequate snowfall during winter prevented apple trees from receiving the necessary chilling hours. Rainfall during flowering prevented temperature stability and bees that play a crucial role in pollination from becoming active," he said.
The Horticulture Department has also predicted a decline in apple production this year. Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi stated, "A clear assessment of the decline in production will be available in the final report, expected by the end of June."
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