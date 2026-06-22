ETV Bharat / state

Why Himachal Pradesh's Apple Cart Stands On A Slippery Path

Shimla: The apple sector in Himachal Pradesh is facing significant challenges this year due to a lack of snowfall, untimely rains, and erratic temperatures.

Known as India's 'Apple basket', the state is looking at a steep decline in its apple production this year. The annual production that normally stands between 2.5 crore and 4 crore boxes is expected to shrink to just around 1 crore boxes this year.

One of the progressive apple growers, Sanjeev Chauhan, narrated why he fears the production will nosedive.

"Over the last few years, constant weather changes have adversely affected apple production. Premature heat, changes in snowfall and rainfall patterns, along with adverse weather conditions during flowering, are all damaging the crop. Consequently, apple harvest in the lower belt of the state has declined to only 10% to 20% as compared to last year. Meanwhile, the harvest in the middle belt is estimated to be around 30% to 40%," Chauhan told ETV Bharat.

An apple orchard in Himachal Pradesh. (ETV Bharat)

He said the situation is relatively better in the higher altitudes, but even there, the production is expected to shrink by about 50%.

A good apple harvest boosts the state's economy and provides direct and indirect employment to lakhs of people. But the weather has played truant this year.

In Shimla district, which produces the maximum apples, the lack of expected snowfall in winter, frequent fluctuations in temperature, insufficient chilling hours and unseasonal rain and hail during flowering have severely impacted the crop. Many orchardists expect a 60% to 70% decline in production.

The scenario at Bakhaul Panchayat of Shimla district, where Pradeep Chauhan has been successfully growing fruits for years, reflects the impact of weather on orchards.

"Due to a lack of significant snowfall, the trees didn't get the necessary chilling hours. Then, at the time of flowering, unseasonal rains disrupted the pollination, severely impacting the fruit set rate on the trees. While the orchard produced thousands of boxes every year, this time the production is expected to be barely 1,000 boxes. The income from the crop won't even cover the input costs," he said.