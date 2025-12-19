ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: 28 Missing Persons Officially Declared Dead After Six Months Of Mandi Floods

Mandi: The district administration in Mandi of Himachal Pradesh has declared 28 of the 29 people missing in the devastating floods as dead, six months after the tragedy.

After receiving approval from the central government, the district administration has issued death certificates to the concerned families. This paves the way for each bereaved family to receive a relief amount of four lakh rupees.

According to Deputy Commissioner, Apurva Devgan, "After receiving approval from the central government, the missing persons have been declared dead. Death certificates have been issued for 28 out of 29 people, and the compensation amount will be released soon." Financial assistance will only be provided after the death certificate is issued.

The certificates issued by the administration include 18 people from Thunag subdivision, one from Karsog, two from Dharampur, and seven from Gohar subdivision. However, the death certificate of one person could not be issued as their identity has not yet been confirmed.