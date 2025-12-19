Himachal Pradesh: 28 Missing Persons Officially Declared Dead After Six Months Of Mandi Floods
After receiving approval from the central government, the district administration has issued death certificates to the concerned families.
Mandi: The district administration in Mandi of Himachal Pradesh has declared 28 of the 29 people missing in the devastating floods as dead, six months after the tragedy.
After receiving approval from the central government, the district administration has issued death certificates to the concerned families. This paves the way for each bereaved family to receive a relief amount of four lakh rupees.
According to Deputy Commissioner, Apurva Devgan, "After receiving approval from the central government, the missing persons have been declared dead. Death certificates have been issued for 28 out of 29 people, and the compensation amount will be released soon." Financial assistance will only be provided after the death certificate is issued.
The certificates issued by the administration include 18 people from Thunag subdivision, one from Karsog, two from Dharampur, and seven from Gohar subdivision. However, the death certificate of one person could not be issued as their identity has not yet been confirmed.
"A total of 19 people went missing in the Thunag sub-division. We have issued death certificates for 18 of them, all of whom are from Himachal Pradesh. One person is from West Bengal, and the process for issuing his death certificate is underway. Death certificates have been issued to the families of all the others. The families will receive the death certificates, and only then will they receive the assistance provided by the government and the insurance company," said Ramesh Kumar, SDM Thunag.
The disaster on June 28 caused the most destruction in Deji village of the Seraj region and the Syunj area of Gohar. SDRF and NDRF teams conducted extensive search operations for the missing people for a long time, but no trace of them has been found to date.
The compensation for the affected families had been delayed for a long time due to the lack of death certificates. Following the precedent of the Kedarnath disaster, the state government sent a proposal to the central government to declare the missing persons dead. After receiving approval from the central government, the list of missing persons was made public through the respective panchayats, and objections were invited.
Since no objections were received, the administration completed the process of issuing death certificates. Now, a total relief amount of approximately Rs. 1.12 crore will be released to the families of these 28 deceased individuals.
