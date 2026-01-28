Himachal Pradesh CM Lauds State Police For Securing First Position In ERSS
The CM said despite the challenging mountainous terrain and limited resources, the state police has earned a reputation for providing fastest emergency assistance to citizens.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday congratulated the Himachal Pradesh Police for achieving a historic milestone by securing first position in the country in the average response time under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) during the last 24 hours.
In a statement, Sukhu said, "This extraordinary success is a strong testament to the professionalism, dedication, and excellent teamwork of the ERSS-112 teams and the officers and staff of the police stations deployed across the state. Despite the extremely challenging mountainous terrain and limited resources, the state police has earned a reputation in the country for providing the fastest emergency assistance to citizens."
The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to providing prompt services to the people and said, "Speed, Sensitivity, and Service" should remain the guiding mantra of the state police. "This achievement is not just a ranking, but a reaffirmation of the resolve that whenever a citizen of Himachal Pradesh calls for help, the state police will be the first in the country to reach them. This success is essentially the result of the visionary thinking of a sensitive, responsive, and professional police force," he said.
The state's Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari said, "This achievement proves that even the most difficult geographical challenges can be overcome through disciplined procedures, intelligent use of technology, and strong field-level supervision. This achievement has been made possible by the able leadership, guidance, and unwavering support of the Chief Minister."
