Himachal Pradesh CM Lauds State Police For Securing First Position In ERSS

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday congratulated the Himachal Pradesh Police for achieving a historic milestone by securing first position in the country in the average response time under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) during the last 24 hours. In a statement, Sukhu said, "This extraordinary success is a strong testament to the professionalism, dedication, and excellent teamwork of the ERSS-112 teams and the officers and staff of the police stations deployed across the state. Despite the extremely challenging mountainous terrain and limited resources, the state police has earned a reputation in the country for providing the fastest emergency assistance to citizens."