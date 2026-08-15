ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Monsoon Death Toll Rises To 183 In 47 Days; Losses Cross Rs 972 Crore

Shimla: The monsoon has claimed 183 lives in Himachal Pradesh in 47 days, while cumulative losses due to rain-related incidents and other natural hazards have crossed Rs 972 crore since June 30, according to the latest data released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). The cumulative loss report of the Department of Revenue's Disaster Management Cell estimated the total financial damage at Rs 97,263.91 lakh (approximately Rs 972.64 crore) between June 30 and August 15.

Of the 183 deaths, 79 were attributed to natural hazards and other rain-related incidents, while 104 people lost their lives in road accidents during the period. The natural hazard-related fatalities include 14 deaths due to landslides, 27 caused by falls from steep rocks or trees, 15 due to other weather-related incidents, eight snakebite deaths, eight electrocution deaths, five drowning deaths and one death in a flash flood.

Lahaul and Spiti recorded the highest number of deaths due to natural hazards at 14, followed by Kangra with 13 and Shimla with 11. Road accidents accounted for 104 fatalities, with Chamba and Sirmaur recording 16 deaths each, followed by Kullu with 14. The monsoon-related incidents have also left 291 people injured and 31 missing. According to official data, more than 732 animals and 225 poultry birds have also been lost.